Thursday, December 19, 2019 8:18am

Kellyanne Conway on Democrats after Trump impeachment: ‘They just don’t want this process to end’

By WWNR
Politics



Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway reacted Wednesday night to word that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has floated the possibility of not sending newly passed articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Senate, alleging that Democrats “don’t want this process to end.”

“They were prayerful and now they’re punctilious,” Conway said during an appearance on “The Ingraham Angle.” “They just don’t want this process to end because it’s been so much fun.

“Why do the business of the people, Laura, when your day job, your title, indeed, is representative? You’re not representing the will of the people.”

GABBARD STUNS BY VOTING ‘PRESENT’ ON IMPEACHMENT, SLAMS PARTISAN SHAM

The House on Wednesday night voted to impeach President Trump for “abuse of power” and “obstruction of Congress” related to his dealings with Ukraine, making Trump the third American president ever to be impeached.

Conway cited recent polling against impeachment before arguing that the process has actually hurt Democrats.

“I think the labyrinthine, meandering process that happened in the House actually hurt them. The substance was never on their side,” Conway said. “The way they tried to present it to the public never really captured the public and make it sticky enough for them to want to stick around and follow the procedures.”

“She wants to wait because she’ll never mollify all of the haters and distract the detractors,” Conway added.

Pelosi insisted that Republicans would need to run a fair trial if the matter made its way to the Senate, without explaining what exact terms she was seeking. Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, this week condemned Democrats for rushing to impeach and rejected the idea that they would do Democrats’ work for them in the Senate.

Ingraham asked Conway if Pelosi wanted to “deny” Trump an “acquittal.”

“She wants to go on and on so she can gather more evidence,” Conway said.

Fox News’ Gregg Re and Marisa Schultz contributed to this report.



