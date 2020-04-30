63.1 F
Beckley
Wednesday, April 29, 2020 9:52pm

Kellyanne Conway slams ‘Biden-in-Hidin’, predicts former VP’s numbers will plummet when he leaves ‘bunker’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway told “The Story” Wednesday that former Vice President Joe Biden’s poll numbers are benefitting from the presumptive Democratic nominee being forced from the public eye due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Conway shrugged off the findings of a recent NPR/PBS poll that showed Americans would prefer to have Biden handling the coronavirus pandemic over Trump by a margin of 65 to 40 percent, saying a similar dynamic could be seen in national election polls that show Biden leading Trump in a head-to-head matchup.

“I think you always do see a huge advantage for the Democratic name in national polls of adults. We saw this in the 2016 pre-election polls,” she said. “For Joe Biden, I have a very different perspective than most people. I believe ‘Biden-in-Hidin’ has really benefited him.”

Conway claimed that by the nature of the pandemic, Trump would be associated with negative news like reports of deaths from the virus and the economic downturn.

“The president is out there all the time delivering news to people, a lot of hope and optimism and solutions…,” she said. “But the president … has also had to be the bearer of bad news for this country. We do have death and destruction from this pandemic. That’s not his fault. It’s not anybody’s fault [except] China, perhaps.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I think Joe Biden having an hour total in the public eye every week has actually benefited him,” Conway added. “There is a reason 24 other Democrats have gone against him. They didn’t have much faith that he should be the nominee and the torchbearer for the Democratic Party,

“Joe Biden will have to come out of the bunker in Wilmington and have to face the music and face the voters,” she said. “The debates between Trump and Biden will be the most-watched in history.”



Source link

Recent Articles

Kellyanne Conway slams ‘Biden-in-Hidin’, predicts former VP’s numbers will plummet when he leaves ‘bunker’

News WWNR -
0
Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway told "The Story" Wednesday that former Vice President Joe Biden's poll numbers are benefitting from the presumptive Democratic...
Read more

China opposes international COVID-19 probe that presumes its guilt: vice foreign minister

News WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: A worker from the city's center for disease control and prevention draws blood from a man to conduct a test for...
Read more

Wisconsin finds more people who worked or voted in primary tested positive for coronavirus

News WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.At least 52 people who voted in Wisconsin's...
Read more

Baseball Hall of Fame postpones July induction ceremony until 2021

News WWNR -
0
Derek Jeter, Larry Walker and the rest of this year's Baseball Hall of Fame class will have to wait another year for their...
Read more

Sanders urges DNC to strip NY of its delegates after scrapping presidential primary

News WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.Sen. Bernie Sanders is urging the Democratic National...
Read more

Related Stories

News

China opposes international COVID-19 probe that presumes its guilt: vice foreign minister

WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: A worker from the city's center for disease control and prevention draws blood from a man to conduct a test for...
Read more
News

Wisconsin finds more people who worked or voted in primary tested positive for coronavirus

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.At least 52 people who voted in Wisconsin's...
Read more
News

Baseball Hall of Fame postpones July induction ceremony until 2021

WWNR -
0
Derek Jeter, Larry Walker and the rest of this year's Baseball Hall of Fame class will have to wait another year for their...
Read more
News

Sanders urges DNC to strip NY of its delegates after scrapping presidential primary

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.Sen. Bernie Sanders is urging the Democratic National...
Read more
News

Stacey Abrams denies applying double standard to Biden and Kavanaugh allegations

WWNR -
0
Tucker Carlson Tonight- Thursday, April 23On today’s episode of ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’, Tucker explains how the U.S. could be replaced as the most...
Read more
News

New York Times says Biden camp’s talking points ‘inaccurately’ describe their Tara Reade reporting

WWNR -
0
The New York Times rebuked the Biden campaign on Wednesday, telling Fox News that the reported talking points that have been circulated to prominent...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap