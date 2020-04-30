Kellyanne Conway slams ‘Biden-in-Hidin’, predicts former VP’s numbers will plummet when he leaves ‘bunker’

Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway told “The Story” Wednesday that former Vice President Joe Biden’s poll numbers are benefitting from the presumptive Democratic nominee being forced from the public eye due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Conway shrugged off the findings of a recent NPR/PBS poll that showed Americans would prefer to have Biden handling the coronavirus pandemic over Trump by a margin of 65 to 40 percent, saying a similar dynamic could be seen in national election polls that show Biden leading Trump in a head-to-head matchup.

“I think you always do see a huge advantage for the Democratic name in national polls of adults. We saw this in the 2016 pre-election polls,” she said. “For Joe Biden, I have a very different perspective than most people. I believe ‘Biden-in-Hidin’ has really benefited him.”

Conway claimed that by the nature of the pandemic, Trump would be associated with negative news like reports of deaths from the virus and the economic downturn.

“The president is out there all the time delivering news to people, a lot of hope and optimism and solutions…,” she said. “But the president … has also had to be the bearer of bad news for this country. We do have death and destruction from this pandemic. That’s not his fault. It’s not anybody’s fault [except] China, perhaps.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I think Joe Biden having an hour total in the public eye every week has actually benefited him,” Conway added. “There is a reason 24 other Democrats have gone against him. They didn’t have much faith that he should be the nominee and the torchbearer for the Democratic Party,

“Joe Biden will have to come out of the bunker in Wilmington and have to face the music and face the voters,” she said. “The debates between Trump and Biden will be the most-watched in history.”