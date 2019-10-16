Kellyanne Conway’s husband makes awkward appeal for ‘someone’ on Trump’s ‘runaway train’ to stop him

Attorney George Conway unleashed a fiery tweetstorm Wednesday in which he zapped President Trump’s mental state and suggested that “someone” had to stop him.

“Someone on this runaway train needs to pull the emergency brake. Who’s it going to be?” he tweeted. He had just finished blasting Trump’s psychological state, claiming that the president was “unraveling” and wouldn’t get better.

“He’s becoming completely detached from reality. You can call it decompensation or psychosis, or just plain lunacy,” George Conway said in one tweet. “But something needs to be done,” he said in another.

As examples, Conway pointed to Trump’s actions at a press conference with the President of Finland and how he displayed a Hurricane map apparently altered with a black sharpie.

Trump, Conway charged, was a narcissist who even lied to himself “to protect his fragile ego.” Conway argued that because of those lies, Trump was drifting further away from reality.

This was just the latest series of tweets that appeared to highlight strong differences of opinion within the Conway family. George Conway created an awkward scene on social media when he mocked concerns that his wife shared regarding publishing lists of political donors.

Their relationship also caught the president’s attention, as he tweeted in March that George Conway was the “husband from hell.”