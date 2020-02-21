31.3 F
Beckley
Friday, February 21, 2020 3:05pm

Kemba Walker managing swelling, soreness in knee

By WWNR
NewsSports



Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker had his knee drained and received a Synvisc injection to help with swelling and soreness, coach Brad Stevens said Friday.

Stevens said it is not likely to be a long-term issue.

“He had another scan,” Stevens told reporters. “Knee looks good structurally. But he’s going to be managing it and dealing with it, as he has all year.”

Walker had already been ruled out for Friday night’s game against the Timberwolves in Minnesota.

In his first season with the Celtics, Walker is averaging 21.8 points and 5.0 rebounds per game.

In the Celtics’ final game before the All-Star break, he played 46 minutes in a double-overtime win over the LA Clippers. He played 29 minutes on Team LeBron in the All-Star Game.



Source link

Recent Articles

Kemba Walker managing swelling, soreness in knee

News WWNR -
0
Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker had his knee drained and received a Synvisc injection to help with swelling and soreness, coach Brad Stevens...
Read more

Kudlow responds to Obama tweet: Trump economy ‘eclipsing him in almost every area’

News WWNR -
0
The Trump administration's economic policies have led to a "blue-collar boom," National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow said Friday.Appearing on "Fox & Friends" with...
Read more

What is a new moon?

News WWNR -
0
The new moon is the first lunar phase, which leaves Earth’s natural satellite in shadow.The modern definition of the new moon occurs “when...
Read more

Greenlight Capital – AerCap – AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER)

Money WWNR -
0
The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter. AerCap (NYSE:AER) - Long 7.6x P/E on 2019 estimates, 86% of book value AER...
Read more

Hannity: The deep state's dirty secret

News WWNR -
0
Attorney General Barr says he has not gotten 'satisfactory' answers about Russia probe origins. #Hannity #FoxNews FOX News operates the FOX News Channel...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Kudlow responds to Obama tweet: Trump economy ‘eclipsing him in almost every area’

WWNR -
0
The Trump administration's economic policies have led to a "blue-collar boom," National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow said Friday.Appearing on "Fox & Friends" with...
Read more
News

What is a new moon?

WWNR -
0
The new moon is the first lunar phase, which leaves Earth’s natural satellite in shadow.The modern definition of the new moon occurs “when...
Read more
Money

Greenlight Capital – AerCap – AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER)

WWNR -
0
The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter. AerCap (NYSE:AER) - Long 7.6x P/E on 2019 estimates, 86% of book value AER...
Read more
video
News

Hannity: The deep state's dirty secret

WWNR -
0
Attorney General Barr says he has not gotten 'satisfactory' answers about Russia probe origins. #Hannity #FoxNews FOX News operates the FOX News Channel...
Read more
News

Tucker Carlson: Bloomberg paid $460 million to get humiliated by Elizabeth Warren — but it doesn’t matter

WWNR -
0
What can you buy with $460 million? Well, of course, you could buy a lot of things. You could buy a Boeing 747...
Read more
News

Harrison Ford said ‘Call of the Wild’ character helped him learn to ‘recommit to redressing the failures of his past’

WWNR -
0
LOS ANGELES – Harrison Ford is trading in his human co-star for one played by a man’s best friend.The Hollywood mainstay ushers in the newest...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap