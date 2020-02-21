Kemba Walker managing swelling, soreness in knee

Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker had his knee drained and received a Synvisc injection to help with swelling and soreness, coach Brad Stevens said Friday.

Stevens said it is not likely to be a long-term issue.

“He had another scan,” Stevens told reporters. “Knee looks good structurally. But he’s going to be managing it and dealing with it, as he has all year.”

Walker had already been ruled out for Friday night’s game against the Timberwolves in Minnesota.

In his first season with the Celtics, Walker is averaging 21.8 points and 5.0 rebounds per game.

In the Celtics’ final game before the All-Star break, he played 46 minutes in a double-overtime win over the LA Clippers. He played 29 minutes on Team LeBron in the All-Star Game.