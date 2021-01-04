37.1 F
Beckley
Monday, January 4, 2021 6:28pm

Kemp: Georgia Senate runoff results are going to ‘set the course for the future of our country’

By WWNR
Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp laid out the consequences of Tuesday’s Peach State Senate runoffs in stark terms Monday, saying the results would “set the course for the future of our country.”

“We’re the firewall here to stop socialism, to keep from handing the keys of power over to [Nancy] Pelosi, [Chuck] Schumer, AOC [Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez], and Bernie Sanders,” Kemp told “Bill Hemmer Reports“. 

“Tomorrow, quite honestly, is going to set the course for the future of our country, and in many ways, hopefully save this great republic, this great capitalist economy that we have and a lot of the great things that have been going on over the last four years.”

Sens. David Perdue, R-Ga., and Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., are facing fierce challenges from Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, respectively. With polls showing tight races in both contests, the runoffs have attracted hundreds of millions in spending. If the Democrats win both contests, they will control the Senate for at least the first two years of Joe Biden’s administration.

TRUMP URGED GEORGIA ELECTION OFFICIAL TO ‘FIND’ VOTES IN PHONE CALL, INSISTING HE WON: REPORT

Meanwhile, President Trump has added to the drama with his constant claims that he defeated Democrat Joe Biden in the Nov. 3 presidential election, as well as Trump’s sharp criticism of Kemp, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, and state’ election officials. In a phone call to Raffensperger on Saturday, Trump pressed him to “find” the requisite votes needed to put the state in his column.

Kemp described the furor Monday as a “distraction.” 

“What I’ve been telling everybody is, don’t get distracted, don’t believe what is in the media, don’t believe the polling,” he said. “The only thing you need to believe [in] is going out to vote … I don’t think there’s any doubt the Republicans got to have a huge turnout on Election Day to win these two races.”

Kemp, who served as Georgia’s Secretary of State before being elected governor in 2018, said he was used to tuning out noise while doing his job. While he held his former position, he was accused by Democrat Stacey Abrams and others of rigging the gubernatorial election in his favor, despite a surge in voter turnout.



