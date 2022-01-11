Ken Ham to speak at Appalachian Bible College

Mount Hope, WV – Appalachian Bible College welcomes back Ken Ham for this year’s Joseph K.

Pinter Lecture Series, January 24 and 25. Ken Ham is the CEO and founder of Answers in Genesis US, the Creation Museum, and the Ark Encounter in northern Kentucky. He has authored more than

twenty-five books.

Ken Ham will speak on a variety of topics, including “Six Days, the Age of the Earth and the

Authority of Scripture” (Tuesday at 11am) and “One Race, One Blood – Dealing with ‘Races’ and

Racism” (Tuesday at 7pm). The full schedule and details are posted at abc.edu/pinterlectures.

Sessions are free to attend on a first-come, first-served basis in the 750-seat chapel. Anderson Hall

is the first building on the right when entering campus from Robert C. Byrd Drive.

The four main sessions will also be streamed at abc.edu/live