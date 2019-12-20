45 F
Ken Starr: House Dems have committed a ‘fraud on the high court of impeachment’

By WWNR
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment inquiry was “a fraud on the high court of impeachment,” former Whitewater Independent Counsel Ken Starr said Friday.

Appearing on “The Ingraham Angle” with host Laura Ingraham and former Deputy Whitewater Independent Counsel Sol Wisenberg, Starr said that this was not a court proceeding, but “politics.”

“It’s a dereliction of duty to the House,” he said.

NEWT GINGRICH: NANCY PELOSI LOOKS ‘FOOLISH’ HOLDING UP IMPEACHMENT PROCESS

Pelosi, D-Calif., announced that she would be withholding the impeachment articles from the Senate after they passed in the House Wednesday night, sparking backlash from Republicans like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who said the House had “let its partisan rage at this particular president create a toxic new precedent that will echo well into the future.”

He returned to the Senate floor late Thursday to declare that the Senate and House Democrats were at an “impasse.”

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., McConnell said that the top Democrat had insisted on “departing from the unanimous bipartisan precedent that 100 senators approved before the beginning of President [Bill] Clinton’s trial” concerning logistics.

“It was a fraud on the high court of impeachment because of just what was reported earlier…Ridiculous hyperbole. We all saw it as hyperbole, but now it’s been proven,” said Starr.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“Unless she moves forward quickly and appoints impeachment managers, then it becomes a fraud on the House as well as a fraud, of course, on the American people,” he told Ingraham.

Starr said that President Trump should “declare victory.”

“If there’s a default, in light of what the speaker is doing now, take it. And, let the Senate do what the Senate does so well, which is confirm judges,” he added. “I can understand he wants to bring it on, but let’s get out of this as quickly as possible. It’s just bad for the country.”



