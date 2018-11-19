620 AM • 101.1 FM
Home Sports Kenneth Murray WVU press conference
Sports

Kenneth Murray WVU press conference

By Nov 19, 2018, 20:08 pm0

0
0



Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray meets the press on Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, ahead of the Sooners’ game this week at West Virginia.

TAG

Related articles

West Virginia at Oklahoma State Preview / Prediction (11-17-18) DON’T LOOK AHEAD WVU

Lincoln Riley WVU press conference

Kyler Murray WVU press conference

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Find Us on Facebook