Highlights from an invite only open run session . It featured two of GA’s top prospects in Kentucky commit, Ashton Hagans and, West Virginia University commit Trey Doomes. The session also featured several Division II and III basketball players.

THANKS FOR WATCHING & SUBSCRIBE

FOLLOW TAKE FLIGHT HOOPS

IG: @takeflighthoops

Twitter: @tfhlifestyle

Snap: @takeflighthoops