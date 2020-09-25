64.7 F
Beckley
Friday, September 25, 2020 5:26pm

Kentucky Gov. Beshear confirms Trump called him Wednesday, agrees federal reinforcements not needed as of now

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said President Trump called him Wednesday night and they agreed that federal reinforcements were not immediately needed despite a new wave of protests that saw two police officers shot and more than 100 people arrested.

Beshear said he and Trump agreed local law enforcement agencies have enough staff to handle the demonstrations.

“He did make an offer, if at a later point we needed additional assistance, he would provide it. He stated, and I agreed, that at this time we have appropriate levels of law enforcement or peacekeepers there,” Beshear said, according to WLKY-TV. “It was a good call. I appreciate him making it.”

REPORTER RECALLS SHOOTING IN LOUSIVILLE FOLLOWING TAYLOR DECISION 

He said the state has the ability to increase law enforcement support if needed.

Beshear, a Democrat, thanked Trump for calling upon hearing that two Louisville police officers were shot Wednesday night amid unrest over the lack of criminal charges against officers in the death of Breonna Taylor.

The two wounded officers — Maj. Aubrey Gregory and Officer Robinson Desroches — are expected to recover. Gregory appeared for roll call Thursday morning to a round of applause from fellow officers.

In a tweet, Trump said he was praying for the officers and that the federal government is ready to help Kentucky if assistance is requested.

“Spoke to @GovAndyBeshear and we are prepared to work together, immediately upon request!” he wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Wednesday, Beshear activated the National Guard to assist in a limited role to protect buildings and other infrastructure. The limit on Guard activities, Beshear said, is an effort to avoid a repeat of events similar to the June killing of a popular barbecue restaurant owner David McAtee.

McAtee was fatally shot as police and Guard members were trying to disperse crowds.





Source link

Recent Articles

Kentucky Gov. Beshear confirms Trump called him Wednesday, agrees federal reinforcements not needed as of now

News WWNR -
0
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said President Trump called him Wednesday night and they agreed that federal reinforcements were not immediately needed despite a new wave of protests...
Read more

Victoria Azarenka says having fans at French Open makes her nervous for health reasons

News WWNR -
0
Victoria Azarenka, a former world No. 1 in the midst of a career resurgence, said on Friday at the French Open that the...
Read more

Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee to spend $16M in battleground states

News WWNR -
0
The Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee (DLCC) plans to distribute $16 million into key races this fall as part of its push to flip state...
Read more

Don't Panic! Bank Stocks Slip On Buzzfeed FinCEN Report

Money WWNR -
0
Don't Panic! Bank Stocks Slip On Buzzfeed FinCEN Report Source link
Read more

Inside the power of reflexology

News WWNR -
0
Amazing therapy can help stroke patients Watch Carol Alt talk about Body Mind, Nervous System, and Stroke on A Healthy You. source
Read more

Related Stories

News

Victoria Azarenka says having fans at French Open makes her nervous for health reasons

WWNR -
0
Victoria Azarenka, a former world No. 1 in the midst of a career resurgence, said on Friday at the French Open that the...
Read more
News

Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee to spend $16M in battleground states

WWNR -
0
The Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee (DLCC) plans to distribute $16 million into key races this fall as part of its push to flip state...
Read more
Money

Don't Panic! Bank Stocks Slip On Buzzfeed FinCEN Report

WWNR -
0
Don't Panic! Bank Stocks Slip On Buzzfeed FinCEN Report Source link
Read more
video
News

Inside the power of reflexology

WWNR -
0
Amazing therapy can help stroke patients Watch Carol Alt talk about Body Mind, Nervous System, and Stroke on A Healthy You. source
Read more
News

Trump $500B Black America plan designates KKK, Antifa as ‘terrorist organizations’

WWNR -
0
President Trump’s plan for Black America designates the KKK and Antifa as terrorist organizations and calls for making lynching a national hate crime,...
Read more
News

Dermot Shea: Defunding the police in NYC had a ‘significant impact’ on crime surge

WWNR -
0
New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea on Friday partially blamed a $1 billion cut to the NYPD's budget for a surge in crime across the...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap