Kentucky Governor Beshear says he is quarantining after finding out member of his security team tested positiv

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said in a statement Sunday that he and his family would be quarantining as a precautionary measure, due to being “potentially exposed to a person with COVID-19 late Saturday afternoon.”

A member of the Democrat’s security team drove the family on Saturday and later tested positive for the coronavirus, Fox 40 reported.

Beshear, his family, and the trooper who drove them were reportedly wearing facial coverings.

Beshear and his family tested negative for COVID-19 after they were examined and are not currently symptomatic.

They are set to be “tested regularly and will remain in quarantine until cleared by DPH,” according to Fox 40.

No members of the household have been ordered to isolate.

Beshear will, however, continue to deliver daily virus updates remotely for the time being.