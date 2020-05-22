55.7 F
Khashoggi family forgives those who killed their father: tweet

FILE PHOTO: Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi speaks at an event hosted by Middle East Monitor in London, Britain, September 29, 2018. Middle East Monitor/Handout via REUTERS

RIYADH (Reuters) – The family of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi said on Friday that they have forgiven those who murdered their father, his son Salah wrote in a tweet on Friday.

“In this blessed night of the blessed month (of Ramadan) we remember God’s saying: If a person forgives and makes reconciliation, his reward is due from Allah”

“Therefore we the sons of the Martyr’s Jamal Khashoggi announce pardoning those who killed our father, seeking reward God almighty” he added.

(This story has been refiled to correct the day of week in first paragraph)

Reporting by Samar Hassan, writing by Marwa Rashad; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

