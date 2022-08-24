Kids Thrive Collaborate Launches Virtual Resource Rundown Sessions

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ (DHHR) Kids Thrive Collaborative will begin holding weekly virtual information sessions on August 23 for parents and caregivers of children to share information on community-based mental and behavioral health services.



“Resource Rundown sessions are designed to provide access to information and support for parents and caregivers on options to help their children thrive,” said Marilyn Pearce, Assistant to the DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Sessions are held during the lunch hour, and include a chat feature for submitting questions privately to the facilitator.”



The Kids Thrive Collaborative is part of an ongoing effort by DHHR to involve its bureaus, community partners and stakeholders to help ensure home and community-based services are available and accessible statewide to reduce the risk of out-of-home placement in institutional or other settings.