76.4 F
Beckley
Monday, June 8, 2020 11:06pm

KKK leader may face hate crimes charges for allegedly driving through Virginia crowd, prosecutor says

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


Harry H. Rogers faced charges including assault and battery.

Harry H. Rogers faced charges including assault and battery.
(Henrico Sheriff’s Office)

A Virginia prosecutor said Monday she is investigating whether hate crimes charges are appropriate against an “admitted” Ku Klux Klan leader who authorities say revved his vehicle’s engine and drove through peaceful protesters occupying a Richmond-area roadway.

There were no reports of serious injuries from the incident late Sunday afternoon. Harry H. Rogers was arrested and charged with assault and battery, attempted malicious wounding and felony vandalism, Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor said in a statement.

“The accused, by his own admission and by a cursory glance at social media, is an admitted leader of the Ku Klux Klan and a propagandist for Confederate ideology. We are investigating whether hate crimes charges are appropriate,” Taylor said in the statement.

Rogers, 36, of Hanover County, made an initial court appearance Monday morning where he agreed to accept a court-appointed attorney and was denied bond, Richmond TV station WTVR reported.

The attorney listed for him in court records, George Townsend, did not immediately return a call seeking comment. Rogers told the judge he is a self-employed landscaper.

Police said in a news release that an adult victim reported the incident, which came amid days of protests in the Richmond area and around the country over the death of George Floyd.

The victim was checked by a rescue team and refused any further treatment, the news release said.

TRUMP SAYS HE WANTS POLICING DONE IN ‘MORE GENTLE FASHION’

Taylor’s statement said Rogers was driving recklessly in the vicinity of the protest, drove up to the protesters, revved the engine and drove into the group.

“The allegations are incredibly serious … particularly during this time when we are having real conversations about racism, real conversations about social inequalities and the idea of the injustices that are happening,” Taylor said in a phone interview.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In her statement, Taylor noted a similar attack that took place the day of a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville in 2017. An avowed white supremacist drove his car into a crowd of peaceful anti-racism demonstrators, killing one woman and injuring dozens more.

The attacker, James A. Fields, is serving multiple life sentences.



Source link

Recent Articles

KKK leader may face hate crimes charges for allegedly driving through Virginia crowd, prosecutor says

News WWNR -
0
Harry H. Rogers faced charges including assault and battery. ...
Read more

Mexico reports nearly 3,000 new coronavirus cases, total infections at 120,000

News WWNR -
0
People stand on the street as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Mexico City, Mexico June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/File...
Read more

‘Percy Jackson’ author Rick Riordan likens film adaptions to his ‘life’s work going through a meat grinder’

News WWNR -
0
"Percy Jackson" author Rick Riordan doesn't appear to be a fan of the film adaptations for his novels.The book series follows Percy Jackson, the...
Read more

Liverpool’s loss in Werner chase is Chelsea’s gain, Bayern end title race, Kaepernick’s courage an example for clubs

News WWNR -
0
Another week has come and gone, with one high-profile transfer nearing its conclusion, the Bundesliga title fight looking all but over, the Black...
Read more

NY detectives’ union boss says as anti-police anger grows, NYPD feels ‘abandoned by everyone’

News WWNR -
0
New York City police personnel are feeling abandoned by public officials and the people they serve as anger builds over the department's response...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Mexico reports nearly 3,000 new coronavirus cases, total infections at 120,000

WWNR -
0
People stand on the street as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Mexico City, Mexico June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/File...
Read more
News

‘Percy Jackson’ author Rick Riordan likens film adaptions to his ‘life’s work going through a meat grinder’

WWNR -
0
"Percy Jackson" author Rick Riordan doesn't appear to be a fan of the film adaptations for his novels.The book series follows Percy Jackson, the...
Read more
News

Liverpool’s loss in Werner chase is Chelsea’s gain, Bayern end title race, Kaepernick’s courage an example for clubs

WWNR -
0
Another week has come and gone, with one high-profile transfer nearing its conclusion, the Bundesliga title fight looking all but over, the Black...
Read more
News

NY detectives’ union boss says as anti-police anger grows, NYPD feels ‘abandoned by everyone’

WWNR -
0
New York City police personnel are feeling abandoned by public officials and the people they serve as anger builds over the department's response...
Read more
News

McEnany: White House has ‘no regrets’ over clearing protesters from Lafayette Square

WWNR -
0
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the White House has “no regrets” over the controversial clearing of protesters from Lafayette Square before...
Read more
News

Ex-Warren surrogate blasts white Democrats for kneeling in African cloth: ‘This has to be hell’

WWNR -
0
A former national surrogate for Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., ripped into white congressional Democrats on Monday after they wore African-patterned garb and knelt...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap