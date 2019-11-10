54.9 F
Beckley
Sunday, November 10, 2019 3:02pm

Klobuchar claims Warren’s health care plan would kick 149 million Americans off of their current insurance

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



If 2020 presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren‘s, D-Mass., health care plan comes to fruition, it will bounce 149 million Americans off their current insurance plans, said challenger Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., on “State of the Union” Sunday.

“[Warren’s] pushing for a policy that I don’t agree with and would kick 149 million Americans off of their health care in just four years — their current health care,” she told host Jake Tapper. “That is a fact, that says it on Page 8 of the bill of the Sanders/Warren bill.”

“I think there’s a better way, with one big bold idea, and that is by having a competitive nonprofit option that can compete with the insurance companies, and bring the prices down,” Klobuchar added.

She also said elected officials need to act as a check against big pharma to prevent drug prices from soaring at the expense of the taxpayer.

“I also think that we need to take on the pharmaceutical companies in a big way,” Klobuchar said. “Work that I’ve done with Sen. [Bernie] Sanders. And that means bringing in less expensive drugs from other countries, that means allowing and unleashing Medicare to negotiate and getting rid of the prohibition that says they can’t. I lead that bill and I will get that done as president.”

More from Media

She added that despite her criticism of Sanders and Warren’s health care plan, she wouldn’t go so far as to lump them in with the “elitist” ruling class of Washington, D.C.

“It also means looking at the House proposal, which is a great one to put a cap on some of these prices and save taxpayers $350 billion. Those are bold ideas,” Klobuchar said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“There is no monopoly on good ideas. And that’s a point I would make about Sen. Warren’s and Sen. Sanders’ proposals. I would not call them elitist.”



Source link

Recent Articles

Klobuchar claims Warren’s health care plan would kick 149 million Americans off of their current insurance

News WWNR -
0
If 2020 presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren's, D-Mass., health care plan comes to fruition, it will bounce 149 million Americans off their current...
Read more

Americans know Democrats ‘used’ Robert Mueller to try to damage the president, Donald Trump Jr. says

News WWNR -
0
The American people realize Democrats "used" former Special Counsel Robert Mueller and have become convinced President Trump is subject to a “witch hunt,” according to Donald...
Read more

Dem leader tells GOP to ‘GET LOST’ over impeachment inquiry witness list

News WWNR -
0
House Democratic Caucus Chairman Rep. Hakeem Jeffries blasted Republicans and labeled them as a "#CoverUpCaucus" after they submitted a list of witnesses they would...
Read more

Riot Games debuts hologram tech for League of Legends World Championship final opening ceremony

News WWNR -
0
PARIS -- Riot Games debuted what it calls "holo projection" technology during the opening ceremony of the League of Legends World Championship final...
Read more

Iran’s president: New oil field found with over 50 billion barrels

News WWNR -
0
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran has discovered a new oil field in the country's south with over 50 billion barrels of crude, its president...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Americans know Democrats ‘used’ Robert Mueller to try to damage the president, Donald Trump Jr. says

WWNR -
0
The American people realize Democrats "used" former Special Counsel Robert Mueller and have become convinced President Trump is subject to a “witch hunt,” according to Donald...
Read more
News

Dem leader tells GOP to ‘GET LOST’ over impeachment inquiry witness list

WWNR -
0
House Democratic Caucus Chairman Rep. Hakeem Jeffries blasted Republicans and labeled them as a "#CoverUpCaucus" after they submitted a list of witnesses they would...
Read more
News

Riot Games debuts hologram tech for League of Legends World Championship final opening ceremony

WWNR -
0
PARIS -- Riot Games debuted what it calls "holo projection" technology during the opening ceremony of the League of Legends World Championship final...
Read more
News

Iran’s president: New oil field found with over 50 billion barrels

WWNR -
0
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran has discovered a new oil field in the country's south with over 50 billion barrels of crude, its president...
Read more
News

Bernie Sanders laughs at idea Bezos urged Bloomberg to run: ‘That’s real class solidarity’

WWNR -
0
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., laughed so hard Saturday when he learned Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos had urged Michael Bloomberg months ago to run for president...
Read more
News

Ilhan Omar tweet called anti-Semitic ‘dog whistle’; tennis great Martina Navratilova among critics

WWNR -
0
A Twitter message posted Saturday by U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., has revived accusations of anti-Semitism against the freshman congresswoman and member of...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap