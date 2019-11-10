Klobuchar claims Warren’s health care plan would kick 149 million Americans off of their current insurance

If 2020 presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren‘s, D-Mass., health care plan comes to fruition, it will bounce 149 million Americans off their current insurance plans, said challenger Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., on “State of the Union” Sunday.

“[Warren’s] pushing for a policy that I don’t agree with and would kick 149 million Americans off of their health care in just four years — their current health care,” she told host Jake Tapper. “That is a fact, that says it on Page 8 of the bill of the Sanders/Warren bill.”

“I think there’s a better way, with one big bold idea, and that is by having a competitive nonprofit option that can compete with the insurance companies, and bring the prices down,” Klobuchar added.

She also said elected officials need to act as a check against big pharma to prevent drug prices from soaring at the expense of the taxpayer.

“I also think that we need to take on the pharmaceutical companies in a big way,” Klobuchar said. “Work that I’ve done with Sen. [Bernie] Sanders. And that means bringing in less expensive drugs from other countries, that means allowing and unleashing Medicare to negotiate and getting rid of the prohibition that says they can’t. I lead that bill and I will get that done as president.”

She added that despite her criticism of Sanders and Warren’s health care plan, she wouldn’t go so far as to lump them in with the “elitist” ruling class of Washington, D.C.

“It also means looking at the House proposal, which is a great one to put a cap on some of these prices and save taxpayers $350 billion. Those are bold ideas,” Klobuchar said.

“There is no monopoly on good ideas. And that’s a point I would make about Sen. Warren’s and Sen. Sanders’ proposals. I would not call them elitist.”