35.5 F
Beckley
Sunday, January 26, 2020 5:41pm

Kobe Bryant dead: Trump reacts, calling it ‘terrible news’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



President Trump on Sunday reacted to NBA superstar Kobe Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash, calling it “terrible news.”

“Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. That is terrible news!” the president tweeted.

Trump’s tweet came hours after reports that Bryant, 41, was killed as his helicopter went down in Calabasas, Calif. on Sunday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office said all five onboard had died but did not confirm the identities of the other passengers.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.





Source link

Recent Articles

Kobe Bryant dead: Trump reacts, calling it ‘terrible news’

News WWNR -
0
President Trump on Sunday reacted to NBA superstar Kobe Bryant's death in a helicopter crash, calling it "terrible news.""Reports are that basketball great...
Read more

Hong Kong bans entry of visitors from China virus province

News WWNR -
0
BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Residents of China’s Hubei province, where the new coronavirus outbreak was first reported, will be banned from entering Hong Kong...
Read more

Clinton says Zuckerberg ‘authoritarian’ on misinformation, ‘intends to reelect Trump’

News WWNR -
0
Hillary Clinton said in an interview over the weekend that Mark Zuckerman’s embrace of misinformation on his Facebook platform was “authoritarian.”Clinton also told The...
Read more

Best and worst of the 2020 NHL All-Star Game

News WWNR -
0
ST. LOUIS -- The NHL All Stars descended upon St. Louis for the past three days, and what a weekend it was.Players perched...
Read more

Paul Batura: Trump revives Mount Rushmore’s July 4 celebration — and the use of common sense

News WWNR -
0
President Trump’s announcement that the annual Independence Day fireworks show over Mount Rushmore will be reinstated after more than a 10-year hiatus was delivered...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Hong Kong bans entry of visitors from China virus province

WWNR -
0
BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Residents of China’s Hubei province, where the new coronavirus outbreak was first reported, will be banned from entering Hong Kong...
Read more
News

Clinton says Zuckerberg ‘authoritarian’ on misinformation, ‘intends to reelect Trump’

WWNR -
0
Hillary Clinton said in an interview over the weekend that Mark Zuckerman’s embrace of misinformation on his Facebook platform was “authoritarian.”Clinton also told The...
Read more
News

Best and worst of the 2020 NHL All-Star Game

WWNR -
0
ST. LOUIS -- The NHL All Stars descended upon St. Louis for the past three days, and what a weekend it was.Players perched...
Read more
News

Paul Batura: Trump revives Mount Rushmore’s July 4 celebration — and the use of common sense

WWNR -
0
President Trump’s announcement that the annual Independence Day fireworks show over Mount Rushmore will be reinstated after more than a 10-year hiatus was delivered...
Read more
News

NFL’s Saints fight to shield emails in Catholic abuse crisis

WWNR -
0
The New Orleans Saints are going to court to keep the public from seeing hundreds of emails that allegedly show team executives doing...
Read more
Money

Moody’s: Another Solid Bolt-On Deal – Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)

WWNR -
0
Dealmaking continues in the wider industry which is involved in risk, compliance, data and software. This time Moody's (MCO) is making a move...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap