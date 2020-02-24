Kobe Bryant memorial – What to know as the NBA world honors a legend

A memorial service celebrating the lives of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna will be held Monday, Feb. 24, at Staples Center in downtown L.A. The date reflects the basketball jersey numbers worn by Kobe (No. 24) and Gianna (No. 2).

The service will be held just less than a month after Bryant, 13-year-old Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Jan. 26.

More than 20,000 people — friends, family and those who acquired tickets through a lottery (80,000 applied) — are expected to crowd into the arena, with proceeds benefiting the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

Included will the Houston Rockets‘ James Harden and Russell Westbrook and Oregon‘s Sabrina Ionescu, who is scheduled to address the crowd and then fly to her game that evening at Stanford. Kobe and Gigi had traveled to Oregon to see Ionescu play, and they had become close.

It isn’t known whether Kobe’s wife, Vanessa, and their three daughters, Natalia, Bianca and Capri — or his parents, Joe and Pam — will attend.

The Lakers are expected to arrive in a large group, including management, coaches and players, as are members of the LA Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies, who play at Staples on Monday night.

A Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant will air live on ESPN, the ESPN app and ESPN Radio at 1 p.m. ET.

— Shelley Smith

The Pelicans are expected to have 3-4 players, head coach Alvin Gentry, GM Trajan Langdon and VP of business operations and player development Swin Cash attend “A Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant” at Staples Center tomorrow morning in LA, @TheUndefeated has learned. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) February 24, 2020

Klay Thompson is also expected to be in attendance. https://t.co/8szbhfOrWN — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) February 24, 2020

Fans with tickets please note the street closures and allow additional time to arrive. Doors open at 8am and the program will start at 10am. pic.twitter.com/uGhw48jK3w — STAPLES Center (@STAPLESCenter) February 24, 2020

