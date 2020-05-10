63.6 F
Kourtney Kardashian shares cryptic message amid Scott Disick rehab drama: ‘Kinda tired of being okay’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


Kourtney Kardashian is speaking out – maybe.

The 41-year-old reality star’s ex Scott Disick was recently entangled in some public drama regarding a recent stint in rehab, leading to rumors that his stay was related to substance abuse, when it was actually to deal with the loss of his parents, Disick’s lawyer told Fox News.

Following the incident, which occurred just last week, Kardashian took to Instagram to share a message implying she may not be doing well facing the ordeal.

SCOTT DISICK CHECKED INTO REHAB TO DEAL WITH HIS PARENTS’ DEATHS NOT SUBSTANCE ABUSE DESPITE REPORTS: LAWYER

In her Instagram story on Saturday, the television personality shared a short piece of text that read: “Kinda tired of being okay with things (sic.) im not okay with.”

Kourtney Kardashian shared a cryptic message on Instagram following her ex's rehab drama.

Kourtney Kardashian shared a cryptic message on Instagram following her ex's rehab drama.
(Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian)

News of Disick’s stay in rehab broke earlier this week, with early reports indicating he was receiving treatment for addiction to alcohol and cocaine at Kardashian’s urging.

“In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas,” Disick’s lawyer said in a statement obtained by Fox News. “He did not check in for any alcohol or cocaine abuse.”

LORI LOUGHLIN ‘NERVOUS’ AFTER JUDGE REFUSES TO DISMISS CHARGES IN COLLEGE ADMISSIONS CASE: REPORT

In addition, a photo of Disick inside an Edwards, Colo., rehabilitation facility leaked online, which Disick’s attorney said will prompt “immediate legal action.”

“Shockingly as a result of the HIPA [sic] violation of the facility and his violation of privacy, he has checked himself out and is immediately returning home,” read the statement. “We are alarmed by this extreme invasion of privacy and plan to take immediate legal action.”

Television personalities Scott Disick (L) and Kourtney Kardashian attend Scott's birthday celebration at 1 OAK Nightclub at The Mirage Hotel &amp; Casino on May 23, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steven Lawton/FilmMagic)

Television personalities Scott Disick (L) and Kourtney Kardashian attend Scott's birthday celebration at 1 OAK Nightclub at The Mirage Hotel &amp; Casino on May 23, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
(Getty)

In a new statement released on Tuesday by the rehab facility, it stated they would work with police during the investigation. Noah Nordheimer, president and CEO of All Points North Lodge, said:

“My team and I are aware of the information publicized on May 4, 2020, by the Daily Mail and other media sources regarding All Points North (APN) Lodge,” according to E! News. “The protection of our clients’ personal and confidential information is of the utmost importance to us. It is APN’s strict policy to not publicly disclose patient-specific information, including whether or not a particular client is or was being treated at our facility, or has inquired about our services. If it were determined that any information relating to any client was ever obtained from APN facilities and provided to a media outlet, APN will take all legal action available against that individual, including cooperating with law enforcement and other governmental authorities.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He added, “The APN Lodge team is overwhelmingly a group who dedicates their lives to bettering others and we are sickened by any publication who would report on an individual’s life struggles without their consent.”

Fox News’ Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.



