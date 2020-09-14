66.8 F
Beckley
Monday, September 14, 2020 4:57am

Kushner says it’s ‘disgusting’ that politicians are trying to politicize the coronavirus pandemic

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Jared Kushner, the senior adviser to President Trump, told Fox News’ “The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton” Sunday that it is “absolutely disgusting” to see politicians trying to use the coronavirus to score political points in an election year.

Kushner, who is also Trump’s son in law, pointed to the recent anniversary of the attacks on 9/11 and recalled how–in the immediate aftermath– Americans didn’t “politicize that crisis.”

“We came together as a country,” he said. “President Trump has continued to lead, continued to do the right thing. But it’s very sad for me to see how a lot of these politicians have tried to politicize this. But that’s what they do.”

The election season is in full swing and both Trump and Joe Biden are trying to present themselves as the leader who will keep Americans safe amid the deadly pandemic. Biden’s team has tried to describe Trump as someone who failed to rise to the occasion. Democrats have claimed that Trump did not take the virus seriously enough in its early stages and has been playing catchup ever since.

Biden has also appeared to struggle to make clear distinctions in how he would have approached the virus back in March.

Jake Sullivan, a senior policy adviser for Biden, was asked by Chris Wallace, the host of “Fox News Sunday” about the former vice president’s decision to hold rallies in March and played a video clip of Biden’s reaction to Trump’s decision to restrict travel from China.

“This is no time for Donald Trump’s record of hysteria, xenophobia, hysterical xenophobia to — and fearmongering, to lead the way instead of science,” Biden said.

Wallace asked Sullivan why it took Biden two months to publically approve the restrictions. Sullivan denied the time frame and Bidden said in a speech on March 12 that travel restrictions can slow the virus.

“But they can’t stop the virus,” Sullivan said, regarding the restrictions. “His [Biden’s] whole point was, the only way long-term for us to get this virus under control is for the president to stand up and do his job here at home where the virus was circulating”

Kushner told Steve Hilton, the host of the program, that Trump took the virus seriously from the start.

“They said we would have shortages on the frontline workers PPE; they said that we were going to have people dying because they weren’t in ventilators,” Kushner said.“That didn’t happen.”

Kushner also credited Trump for his leadership in the push for a vaccine. He said there are several vaccines that are now in Phase Three trials, which is “faster than anyone thought possible.”

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kushner said the coronavirus has brought a lot of heartbreak to Americans and has been challenging. But he said Trump is the man for the job and prevented the country from being in a “much worse position.”



Source link

Recent Articles

Kushner says it’s ‘disgusting’ that politicians are trying to politicize the coronavirus pandemic

News WWNR -
0
Jared Kushner, the senior adviser to President Trump, told Fox News’ “The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton” Sunday that it is “absolutely disgusting”...
Read more

Dominic Thiem never stopped believing he could win the 2020 US Open

News WWNR -
0
NEW YORK -- Dominic Thiem has been repeatedly knocked out in Grand Slam finals by the game's icons, but he has always popped...
Read more

City of Lynwood distances itself from city manager’s social media post about shooting of LA County deputies

News WWNR -
0
LOS ANGELES-- The City of Lynwood, Calif., issued a response Sunday to an Instagram post on its city manager's account that said the chickens came...
Read more

Peter Navarro abruptly cut from CNN interview after telling Jake Tapper network ‘is not honest with the American people’

News WWNR -
0
White House adviser Peter Navarro was seemingly cut off by CNN host Jake Tapper during an episode of "State of the Union" on Sunday...
Read more

Report: Iran considering plot to assassinate US ambassador to South Africa

News WWNR -
0
Iran is allegedly mulling over an attempt to assassinate the United States’ ambassador to South Africa as retaliation for the American drone attack...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Dominic Thiem never stopped believing he could win the 2020 US Open

WWNR -
0
NEW YORK -- Dominic Thiem has been repeatedly knocked out in Grand Slam finals by the game's icons, but he has always popped...
Read more
News

City of Lynwood distances itself from city manager’s social media post about shooting of LA County deputies

WWNR -
0
LOS ANGELES-- The City of Lynwood, Calif., issued a response Sunday to an Instagram post on its city manager's account that said the chickens came...
Read more
News

Peter Navarro abruptly cut from CNN interview after telling Jake Tapper network ‘is not honest with the American people’

WWNR -
0
White House adviser Peter Navarro was seemingly cut off by CNN host Jake Tapper during an episode of "State of the Union" on Sunday...
Read more
News

Report: Iran considering plot to assassinate US ambassador to South Africa

WWNR -
0
Iran is allegedly mulling over an attempt to assassinate the United States’ ambassador to South Africa as retaliation for the American drone attack...
Read more
News

Man warned for wearing MAGA hat when voting in Georgia

WWNR -
0
A man in Georgia who wore a “Make America Great Again” hat to vote in 2016 received a letter of instruction for violation...
Read more
News

Trump calls for swift justice in shooting of ambushed deputies as manhunt intensifies in LA

WWNR -
0
President Trump argued on Sunday for tougher criminal sentencing guidelines and faster courts as the manhunt continues for the suspect in the shooting...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap