62.6 F
Beckley
Tuesday, May 26, 2020 7:33am

Kyle Busch passes Austin Cindric in overtime to win Xfinity race at Charlotte

By WWNR
NewsSports


CONCORD, N.C. — Kyle Busch normally celebrates his victories by climbing on top of his race car and bowing to the crowd.

But with no fans in attendance at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Monday night due to the coronavirus pandemic, Busch passed on the tradition after driving past Austin Cindric on the final lap of overtime to claim his 97th career Xfinity Series win.

“It kinda felt a little odd,” Busch said. “I guess I could have bowed to the camera.”

After a crash involving several cars sent the race into overtime, Cindric had a great restart in overtime and overtook Busch for the lead starting from the inside lane. But Busch battled back, driving by Cindric on the backstretch of the final lap and holding on to win 18th overall race at CMS.

“I thought choosing the outside was the right way but obviously it wasn’t. I don’t know,” Busch said. “Those guys put up a whale of a fight tonight on restarts. I guess I’m not good at it anymore.”

Cindric thought he had Busch beat.

“To almost beat one of the best in the business on worse tires, I never lifted, I never lifted until I knew I was done,” Cindric said. “I wanted to win so bad.”

Busch has won 210 races overall across NASCAR’s top three series, the most of any driver.

Daniel Hemric edged Cindric for second. Cindric finished third followed by Ross Chastain and Justin Allgaier.

Busch appeared in control for most of the race winning the first two stages, but was assessed a speeding penalty on pit row with 38 laps to go, dropping him to 10th place.

But Busch was far from done.

He battled back through the field with the help of a series of strong restarts on the six cautions over the final 45 laps.

Busch recaptured the lead with 10 laps to go, but nearly gave it all away in overtime.

“I was surprised (Cindric) got as good of a launch as he did,” Busch said. “On that restart he passed me and I was like, ‘Oh man I don’t know if I can get back to him,” Busch said.But Cindric got a little loose between turns one and two and Busch was able to make a pass.

Busch drove a No. 54 Toyota sponsored by the Appalachian State University class of 2020.

“Hopefully this will lift your spirits, we won one for you,” Busch said to the App State students who didn’t get to have a traditional graduation ceremony due to the coronavirus.

Busch is in the midst of running all seven races in 11 days at Darlington and Charlotte since NASCAR returned to action after being sidelined for two months because of the coronavirus.

It was a tough night for Darlington winner Chase Briscoe, who finished 20th.

Briscoe, who was looking for his third Xfinity Series win of the season, drew penalties for an uncontrolled tire and speeding on pit road and then sustained damage to his car after hitting the wall with 45 laps to go when Timmy Hill‘s engine blew up. Things went from bad to worse when he suffered damage to the right front of his car with 28 laps to go.

Jeffrey Earnhardt pulled out of his pits too early and wound up turning a lap with a jack wedged under his car.

It was the second of four races in four days at the 1 1/2-mile track at Charlotte.

Brad Keselowski won the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday night in overtime after a late caution flag cost Chase Elliott an almost certain victory. The Truck Series returns to the track for the first time in more than three months on Tuesday night, followed by another Cup race on Wednesday.



Source link

Recent Articles

Kyle Busch passes Austin Cindric in overtime to win Xfinity race at Charlotte

News WWNR -
0
CONCORD, N.C. -- Kyle Busch normally celebrates his victories by climbing on top of his race car and bowing to the crowd.But with...
Read more

Dr. Rashid Chotani: Coronavirus vaccine at warp speed – Will it be ready in 2020?

News WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox.  Sign up here. President Trump recently announced Operation Warp Speed, an initiative...
Read more

5/26 Morning Briefing

Dennis Prager Lola Rizer -
0
Please send your community announcements to radiocitywv@gmail.com Cases of COVID 19 in West Virginia Updated: 5/26/2020 1,782 Total Probable and confirmed cases   73 reported fatalities  86,872 reported laboratory tests ...
Read more

WNBA teams set to make tough decisions on roster cuts

News WWNR -
0
New York Liberty general manager Jonathan Kolb knew that he and first-year coach Walt Hopkins would have to make some tough decisions on...
Read more

‘Liberal leaning’ media passes its tipping point: ex-CBS News president

News WWNR -
0
About 35 years ago I was sitting at lunch next to Jeane Kirkpatrick, a onetime Democrat who became a foreign-policy adviser to President...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Dr. Rashid Chotani: Coronavirus vaccine at warp speed – Will it be ready in 2020?

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox.  Sign up here. President Trump recently announced Operation Warp Speed, an initiative...
Read more
Dennis Prager

5/26 Morning Briefing

Lola Rizer -
0
Please send your community announcements to radiocitywv@gmail.com Cases of COVID 19 in West Virginia Updated: 5/26/2020 1,782 Total Probable and confirmed cases   73 reported fatalities  86,872 reported laboratory tests ...
Read more
News

WNBA teams set to make tough decisions on roster cuts

WWNR -
0
New York Liberty general manager Jonathan Kolb knew that he and first-year coach Walt Hopkins would have to make some tough decisions on...
Read more
News

‘Liberal leaning’ media passes its tipping point: ex-CBS News president

WWNR -
0
About 35 years ago I was sitting at lunch next to Jeane Kirkpatrick, a onetime Democrat who became a foreign-policy adviser to President...
Read more
News

U.S. drilling industry says offshore ban would crush jobs, government revenues

WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: A massive drilling derrick is pictured on BP's Thunder Horse Oil Platform in the Gulf of Mexico, 150 miles from the...
Read more
News

Michigan Gov. Whitmer caught in Memorial Day lockdown controversy over husband’s reported boat request

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox.  Sign up here.Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer faced backlash from Republican...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap