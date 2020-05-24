62.6 F
Beckley
Sunday, May 24, 2020 8:21am

Kyle Larson edges Brent Marks to win World of Outlaws race

By WWNR
NewsSports



Fired NASCAR star Kyle Larson won the World of Outlaws race Saturday night in Pevley, Missouri, a day after finishing second behind brother-in-law Brad Sweet in the first Sprint Car event with live fans in the dirt series’ return from a coronavirus pandemic suspension.

With attendance limited and other safety measures in place at Federated Auto Parts I-55 Raceway, Larson edged Brent Marks by 0.794 seconds — with Sweet third in the 40-lap feature on the one-third-mile oval.

Larson has returned to dirt racing after losing his NASCAR Cup ride with Chip Ganassi Racing for using a racial slur during an online race.

“This win means so much personally. I can’t even describe it,” Larson said.

Larson earned $20,000 for his ninth career series victory as part of the two-state Drydene Double Down Invitational, with Ricky Thornton Jr. also getting $20,000 for his Late Model victory at Jackson Motorplex in Minnesota in a race run without fans at the track Saturday.

The Sprint Car series returned last week at Knoxville Raceway in Iowa for a race run without fans. The series also plans to limit attendance next week for a Friday-Saturday doubleheader at Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, Missouri.

On Friday night in the Peavley opener, Sweet edged Larson by 0.189 seconds in the 30-lap feature. In qualifying Friday, Larson became the first Sprint Car driver to break 10 seconds at the track, turning a lap in 9.995.

On Friday at Jackson, Canadian Ricky Weiss won in the series’ return from the pandemic break.



Source link

Recent Articles

Kyle Larson edges Brent Marks to win World of Outlaws race

News WWNR -
0
Fired NASCAR star Kyle Larson won the World of Outlaws race Saturday night in Pevley, Missouri, a day after finishing second behind brother-in-law...
Read more

Beto O’Rourke mocks Texas governor’s reopening message – then hears back from Crenshaw, Cruz

News WWNR -
0
Democrat Beto O’Rourke Tried to get the upper hand late Friday, mocking the gradual reopening of the Texas economy from coronavirus shutdowns as...
Read more

NFL great Herschel Walker blasts Joe Biden: ‘You don’t determine who we vote for’

News WWNR -
0
Add the name of former NFL running back Herschel Walker to the list of people apparently offended by Joe Biden’s recent “you ain’t...
Read more

Virginia Gov. Northam criticized after not wearing mask or social distancing on beach

News WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam faced criticism on social...
Read more

Allen West, former Florida congressman, injured in motorcycle crash: reports

News WWNR -
0
Allen West, a former Florida congressman who is now a candidate to lead the Republican Party of Texas, was hospitalized Saturday after being...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Beto O’Rourke mocks Texas governor’s reopening message – then hears back from Crenshaw, Cruz

WWNR -
0
Democrat Beto O’Rourke Tried to get the upper hand late Friday, mocking the gradual reopening of the Texas economy from coronavirus shutdowns as...
Read more
News

NFL great Herschel Walker blasts Joe Biden: ‘You don’t determine who we vote for’

WWNR -
0
Add the name of former NFL running back Herschel Walker to the list of people apparently offended by Joe Biden’s recent “you ain’t...
Read more
News

Virginia Gov. Northam criticized after not wearing mask or social distancing on beach

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam faced criticism on social...
Read more
News

Allen West, former Florida congressman, injured in motorcycle crash: reports

WWNR -
0
Allen West, a former Florida congressman who is now a candidate to lead the Republican Party of Texas, was hospitalized Saturday after being...
Read more
News

Second NYC field hospital dismantled, despite bed threshold needed to reopen amid coronavirus pandemic

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.Officials announced Friday that the Brooklyn Field Hospital...
Read more
News

Buenos Aires lockdown extended until June 7 after rise in coronavirus cases

WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: A man walks on the stret as Argentine President Alberto Fernandez announced an extension of the lockdown it has imposed as...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap