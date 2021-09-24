Kyle Petty Brings His Charity Ride Revival To The New River Gorge National Park And Preserve.

Lansing, WV – (WWNR) – Former NASCAR driver Kyle Petty brought a crew of about 70 motorcyclists to the New River Gorge National Park And Preserve Thursday for the 2021 Charity Ride Revival. The event is a smaller version of Kyle’s Charity Ride Across America, which was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joining Kyle on the ride was his father, NASCAR legend Richard Petty, and former NASCAR Winston Cup Driver Harry Gant. They met and signed autographs for their fans and caught up with fellow riders who had been on previous trips in the past.

The Charity Ride Revival raises money and awareness for Victory Junction, a year round camp for children with chronic and serious illnesses. It honors the memory of Kyle’s son Adam, who was killed in a racing accident in 2000. To date, the camp has served over 90,000 kids and their families.