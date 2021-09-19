Kyle Petty Brings His Charity Ride Revival To The New River Gorge This Thursday.

Warren Ellison talks to Kyle Petty about his Charity Ride Revival.

Fayetteville, WV – (WWNR) – This week, some NASCAR greats will be coming to the New River Gorge National Park And Preserve.

Former NASCAR driver and current NBC racing analyst Kyle Petty is hosting the Charity Ride Revival, a miniature version of his annual Charity Ride Across America, which was postponed this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The ride raises funds and awareness for Victory Junction, a year-round, non-profit camp for children ages six to sixteen living with chronic medical conditions and serious illnesses. The camp was established by Petty and his family in 2004 to honor his son Adam, who died from injuries sustained during a NASCAR practice session in 2000. To date, the Ride has raised more than 19 million dollars for Victory Junction and other children’s charities.

The Charity Ride Revival is half the size and half the time of the original Charity Ride and includes only previous participants. During the three-day event, riders will leave from the Omni Homestead Resort in Hot Springs, Virginia. On Tuesday, September 21st, they’ll travel to the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford, Virginia. On Wednesday, September 22nd, they’ll visit Seneca Rocks in Pendleton County. And on Thursday, September 23rd, the riders will stop at the Canyon Rim Visitors Center in the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.

Joining Kyle Petty on this year’s ride is his father, NASCAR legend Richard Petty, as well as former NASCAR Winston Cup driver Harry Gant and others. Fans and spectators are asked to park at the Canyon Rim Visitor’s Center. The riders are scheduled to arrive around 11:45am. Fans can casually mingle with the riders at the visitor center and spectators may also take photos with the participating celebrity riders. There will be no autograph sessions, due to Covid-19 restrictions, and the sale of CRR merchandise will not be allowed on National Park property. Current National Park Service policy requires masks for everyone, regardless of location or vaccination status, in all NPS buildings and crowded outdoor spaces. Additional details are available at www.nps.gov/coronavirus.

For more information on the Charity Ride Revival, visit www.kylepettycharityride.com. For updates, visit www.facebook.com/kpcharityride and www.facebook.com/kylepetty45. For information about Victory Junction, visit www.victoryjunction.org.