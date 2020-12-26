10 F
Beckley
Saturday, December 26, 2020 7:53am

LA Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard requires 8 stitches for mouth laceration after collision with teammate

By WWNR
NewsSports


A bloodied Kawhi Leonard was forced from the LA Clippers‘ game at the Denver Nuggets in the fourth quarter Friday night after a collision with a teammate left him needing eight stitches to treat a mouth laceration.

Serge Ibaka was going up for a defensive rebound when his elbow collided with Leonard’s face, immediately sending the All-Star forward to the floor. Leonard bled profusely from his mouth as he was treated on the court, before being helped back to the locker room with 6:07 left in the game.

When Paul George saw a bloodied Leonard on the floor, he was very concerned.

“Really worried,” George said. “I was thinking of the worst. I didn’t know if he was concussed or how hard of a hit [it was] or what actually happened, because I didn’t see it. I just saw him laying on the ground. That was first and foremost, just making sure he was OK.”

Without Leonard, the Clippers got a little revenge by holding on to a big lead in the second half and beating the Nuggets 121-108. Denver had previously defeated the Clippers in the second round of the playoffs last season, after Los Angeles blew a 3-1 series lead.

“Nothing was said,” coach Tyronn Lue replied when asked what the Clippers said to keep their composure down the stretch without Leonard. “You know, just next man up. We know Kawhi is a great player. We got to have the mindset that if he goes down, everybody has to be able to step up.”

Leonard departed with the Clippers up 108-97. He had 21 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds and 4 steals in 30 minutes.

“I didn’t even see it,” Lue said after the game, while Leonard was being evaluated. “… He’s going to be fine. He got up and walked off the floor, so he’s good.”

Clippers forward Nicolas Batum said he spoke to Leonard following the contest and that his teammate appeared to be fine.

“You don’t want a player, any player, [to] go down like that with blood all over him and everywhere on the floor,” Batum said. “I think he’s good. I just saw him in the locker room; he was OK, and that was kind of scary in the moment.”



Source link

Recent Articles

Jennifer Pickens: Melania Trump hasn’t received appreciation she deserves for achievements as first lady

News WWNR -
0
Like so many Republican first ladies, Melania Trump has not received the respect and appreciation she deserved during her tenure. Her many contributions...
Read more

LA Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard requires 8 stitches for mouth laceration after collision with teammate

News WWNR -
0
A bloodied Kawhi Leonard was forced from the LA Clippers' game at the Denver Nuggets in the fourth quarter Friday night after a...
Read more

Nashville’s Dem mayor slammed online for chuckling during TV interview

News WWNR -
0
Maybe it was his way of lowering his stress level after a downtown explosion on Christmas morning, but Nashville, Tenn., Mayor John Cooper...
Read more

Joe Biden’s niece Caroline gets no jail time after DUI guilty plea

News WWNR -
0
Another Biden walks free.Joe Biden’s niece Caroline Biden pleaded guilty to DUI on Dec. 3 — and was sentenced to 20 days to...
Read more

State with one of the strictest lockdowns in the country has the most COVID cases

News WWNR -
0
There is a surge in COVID-19 cases in California despite unprecedented lockdowns and restrictions aimed at curbing the spreading of the coronavirus. Earlier this week, the...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Jennifer Pickens: Melania Trump hasn’t received appreciation she deserves for achievements as first lady

WWNR -
0
Like so many Republican first ladies, Melania Trump has not received the respect and appreciation she deserved during her tenure. Her many contributions...
Read more
News

Nashville’s Dem mayor slammed online for chuckling during TV interview

WWNR -
0
Maybe it was his way of lowering his stress level after a downtown explosion on Christmas morning, but Nashville, Tenn., Mayor John Cooper...
Read more
News

Joe Biden’s niece Caroline gets no jail time after DUI guilty plea

WWNR -
0
Another Biden walks free.Joe Biden’s niece Caroline Biden pleaded guilty to DUI on Dec. 3 — and was sentenced to 20 days to...
Read more
News

State with one of the strictest lockdowns in the country has the most COVID cases

WWNR -
0
There is a surge in COVID-19 cases in California despite unprecedented lockdowns and restrictions aimed at curbing the spreading of the coronavirus. Earlier this week, the...
Read more
News

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer relieved at not being picked as Biden’s VP

WWNR -
0
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she would have accepted an offer to serve as Joe Biden’s running mate — but admitted to relief...
Read more
News

New Orleans Saints’ Alvin Kamara scores three first-half TDs

WWNR -
0
It didn't take long for Alvin Kamara to deliver on Christmas Day.The New Orleans Saints running back cruised to a 40-yard touchdown run...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap