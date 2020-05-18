62.6 F
Beckley
Monday, May 18, 2020

LA clothing brand putting Fauci, Cuomo and Newsom’s names on underwear: ‘Our version of a dream team’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


The designers behind an L.A.-based clothing retailer are celebrating some of the people who “impressed” them during the coronavirus pandemic — by placing their names front-and-center on some underwear.

Canava, which describes itself as a “profit-for-purpose brand,” has released a line of limited-edition underpants featuring the names of Governors Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) and Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.), as well as leading immunologist and doughnut legend Dr. Anthony Fauci, the latter of whom is currently on the president’s coronavirus task force.

Canava, and L.A.-based brand, says it was "impressed" by the three public figures during the coronavirus health crisis.

(Canava.co)

“We are living in unlikely times, and we heard you loud and clear that you wanted to show their ‘appreciation’ with more than a thank you,” wrote Canava in its product description for Fauci bikini briefs. The brand is also advertising Cuomo-emblazoned lower-cut undies (described as being perfect for anyone “thirsty” for the New York governor) as well as Newsom hipster briefs (for those “loving on” the California governor).

In addition to showing off their affections for Fauci, Cuomo and Newsom, customers who purchase the limited-edition underwear — as well as any items from its “NYC Love” line — will also be supporting Canava’s efforts to donate to health care workers in New York and California.

“When you buy any of these limited edition products, we will be matching dollar for dollar your purchase with an equal product donation to health care workers in NYC (NYC, Cuomo [and] Fauci) or California (Newsom),” the brand writes. “We really want them to be able to rest, recharge, and relax as much as possible when they get home.”

LA Mag notes that Canava introduced its Fauci and Newsom items after debuting the Cuomo briefs to much success in April. The brand had also confirmed this on Instagram, saying the new items were released in response to an “outcry for MORE, MORE, MORE.”

Dr. Fauci, meanwhile, has already inspired doughnuts at multiple doughnut shops in the U.S., after first debuting at Donuts Delite in Rochester, N.Y.





Source link

