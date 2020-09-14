LA coronavirus hospitalizations drop to April levels, though virus still ‘widespread,’ officials say

Los Angeles County health officials announced 11 new coronavirus deaths on Sunday while pointing to a drop in hospitalizations to figures seen back in April.

Officials reported of 793 confirmed cases currently hospitalized, 35% of which are in intensive care.

Countywide hospitalizations have been gradually declining since late July and now reflect figures seen in the spring, per L.A.’s COVID-19 surveillance dashboard. The number of hospitalized patients is down from about 1,000 new daily admissions just a few weeks ago.

“The decreasing number of daily hospitalizations is an important indicator because it is an accurate representation of how many people are currently seriously ill from the virus,” health officials wrote in a news release.

Despite the improving figures, officials said the virus remains widespread in the county and have confirmed a total of at least 253,985 positive cases and 6,208 deaths. The number of positive cases in Los Angeles County far exceeds all other counties in the state, with Riverside County coming in second at around 55,000 cases, per state data.

“I send my deepest condolences to the families and friends who are grieving the loss of a loved one due to COVID-19,” Barbara Ferrer, LA County’s director of public health, said in the news release. “We will get to a place where we are reopening more business sectors and schools, but in order to do so we still need everyone to do their part to minimize spreading COVID-19 to other people.”

Of the 11 newly reported deaths, four people were over the age of 80, another four were between 65 and 79, and two others were between 50 to 64, and 30 to 49, respectively. Officials said nine of the 11 deceased had had underlying health conditions, and overall, 92% of total deaths had underlying conditions.

