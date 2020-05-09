39.1 F
Friday, May 8, 2020 9:18pm

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti invokes Spiderman when discussing reopening

By WWNR
Politics



Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti invoked Spiderman during an interview with MSNBC on Friday while discussing the city’s efforts to reopen in the face of the novel coronavirus.

Garcetti, a Democrat, appeared on “Andrea Mitchell Reports” to give an update on the city’s progress against COVID-19 and cited the Marvel superhero as the example to follow.

“Today there’s curbside pickup to help some of our local stores that have been suffering so much. And this weekend people can go back to those iconic trails that overlook this beautiful city,” he said. “But we’ve been warning people, to paraphrase Spiderman, with great freedoms, come great responsibility. We have to take those responsibilities seriously. I won’t hesitate for one second to shut things back down if we see numbers going up. But our hospitals are holding steady.”

ITALY GIVES GO-AHEAD FOR CATHOLIC MASSES TO RESUME MAY 18

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday outlined the state’s plan for businesses to start opening on Friday. The following safety guidelines are in place:

Retailers should increase pick up and delivery services. Physical distancing is encouraged during pick up and companies are asked to install hands-free devices.

Employees are asked to wear gloves and masks at all times. Manufacturers are asked to close break rooms. As an alternative, manufacturing companies are being asked to create outdoor break areas with seating that allows for physical distancing.

Warehouse workers should carry sanitation materials during deliveries and use personal protective equipment for each stop.

As of Friday, California had the fifth-most confirmed coronavirus cases in the country with over 62,500 and the eighth-most deaths with over 2,500.

There have been over 1.28 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and over 76,700 deaths.



