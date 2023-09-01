Labor Day weekend expected to see 420,000 vehicles on West Virginia Turnpike

CHARLESTON, WV – About 420,000 vehicles are expected to pass through toll booths on the West Virginia Turnpike over the four-day Labor Day weekend from Friday, September 1, 2023 to Monday, September 4, 2023.“Labor Day weekend typically marks the end of summer travel for the West Virginia Turnpike and isn’t as big a weekend as July 4th weekend or even Memorial Day weekend,” said Jeff Miller, executive director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority.“We still plan for this as we do other holiday weekends and staff accordingly throughout our Toll Operations, Traffic Flaggers, Courtesy Patrol units & State Police Troop 7.”Friday’s estimate is 140,000 vehicles, the highest estimation of the four days. 95,000 vehicles are expected to pass through the toll booths on Saturday and 75,000 vehicles on Sunday. On Labor Day, an estimated 110,000 vehicles are estimated to be on the West Virginia Turnpike.“Peak travel times on Friday will begin around noon and continue throughout the evening whereas Monday we will see higher traffic volume starting earlier in the day and continuing into the early evening,” said Miller.