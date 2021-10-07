Lady Golden Bears Release 2021-2022 Schedule

BECKLEY, WV -(WWNR) WVU Tech head women’s basketball coach Roger Hodge is excited to share the 2021-2022 schedule with Golden Bear fans.

Tech ended its 2020-2021 campaign with a record of 12-9 after falling to Shawnee State University, 85-64, in the opening round of the NAIA National Championship and will begin this season with a scrimmage versus Concord University October 25 in Beckley.

WWNR is a proud partner of the WVU Tech Golden Bears and will be carrying both the Women’s and Men’s Games.

On top of a national tournament appearance, the Golden Bears were crowned the River States Conference champions in 2020-2021.

This year the slate is made up of 13 non-conference games and 19 River States Conference (RSC) contests. All weeknight conference match-ups are scheduled to tipoff at 5:30 p.m. while the Saturday tilts around the league are scheduled for 1:00 p.m.

The Gold and Blue starts the regular season November 1 when they travel to Crestview Hills, Kentucky to compete against Thomas More College. Tech will continue the non-conference games until November 13 when they host Campbellsville University.

On November 16 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the team will begin conference play when they face Point Park University.

WVU Tech will take a break from RSC play when they participate in the NAIA Showcase in Kingsport, Tennessee November 27-28.

Beginning December 30, the Golden Bears will have a five-game home stand starting with a contest against Indiana University East and concluding on January 15 when they face Brescia University.

The team will celebrate its seniors and finish out the regular season Saturday, February 19 when they host Ohio Christian University at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.