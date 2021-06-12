Lake Stephens’ Beach Blast Is Scheduled For June 18th And 19th.

Lake Stephens will be hosting its annual Beach Blast on Friday and Saturday, June 18 and June 19, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

In addition to the regular amenities at Lake Stephens there will be carnival rides, music, food trucks, vendors, games, contests and prizes.

Events will be held at 1400 Lake Stephens Road, Surveyor, in the recreation area. Cost will be $5 per car. Beach, water park passes, rides and food are a separate cost.

For more information, please visit raleighcountyparks.org, call 304-934-5323, or email parksandrec@raleighcounty.com.