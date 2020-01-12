Lamar Jackson struggles as top-seeded Ravens shocked by Titans

BALTIMORE — Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens’ historic season abruptly ended with a catastrophic defeat Saturday night, opening questions about whether the NFL’s top team struggled because of rust and postseason pressure.

In a 28-12 divisional round loss to the No. 6 seed Tennessee Titans, Jackson threw two interceptions and fumbled once in an uncharacteristic performance befitting the frontrunner for NFL Most Valuable Player.

As a result, the Ravens (14-3) suffered their first loss in 104 days (Sept. 29) and became the first No. 1 seed to lose in the divisional round since the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.



Was it rust? Jackson scoffed during the week that he would be affected by a 20-day layoff but he produced just the second three turnover game of his career. The Ravens also didn’t score a first-half touchdown for the first time this season.

Was it the playoffs? Jackson didn’t want to talk about last year’s postseason problems and is now 0-2 in the postseason (compared to 19-3 in the regular season). He now has five total turnovers in the playoffs after last year’s wild card loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and Saturday’s divisional defeat to the Titans. Jackson only had eight turnovers in the entire 2019 season.

In his first full season as an NFL starter, Jackson put up numbers previously unseen before in the NFL. He became the first player to throw for 3,000 yards and rush for 1,000. Jackson led the NFL with 36 touchdown passes and broke Michael Vick’s single-season rushing mark for a quarterback.

But, in the end, Jackson could become the first NFL MVP to lose his first playoff game of that season since running back Adrian Peterson in 2012. It’s also been 20 years since a player won the MVP award and the Super Bowl in the same season.

Lamar Jackson struggled against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night as the Baltimore Ravens, the top seed in the AFC, were eliminated from the playoffs with a 28-12 loss. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Jackson wasn’t sharp against a Titans defense that rarely blitzed him, throwing high and behind receivers. He finished 21-of-59 passing for 365 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. His 63.2 passer rating was his second worst this season.

But not all the blame falls on the first-team All-Pro quarterback. Running back Mark Ingram was a non-factor with a strained calf, finishing with a season-worst 22 yards on six carries. The Ravens wide receivers and tight ends dropped five passes.

In winning a franchise-best 14 games and earning the team’s first No. 1 seed, the Ravens watched the Titans use their run-dominated game plan against them, physically pushing them around. Baltimore, which broke the NFL’s 41-year-old single-season rushing record, allowed 218 yards rushing to Tennessee, including 195 to running back Derrick Henry.

Jackson and the Ravens picked a bad time for the worst upset loss in franchise history. The Ravens had been 36-0 in games where they were favored by 10 or more points and were the only current team not to lose a game in which they were favored by double digits.

The Ravens, though, will bring back the core of a team that ended the regular season on a 12-game winning streak. Baltimore returns 19 of 22 starters including everyone from its offense.