LANDAU EUGENE MURPHY JR. PERFORMS FIRST-EVER WINTER RESIDENCY AT THE GREENBRIER

Tix now available for America’s Got Talent winner announces shows on January 14th, February 15th, and February 19th ~

White Sulphur Springs, WV – Best-selling touring and recording artist and season six winner of NBC’s America’s Got Talent, Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., has announced his first-ever winter residency at the world-famous Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, WV. Known for his performances combining Sinatra and Soul, Landau will be performing on January 14th, February 15th, and February 19th. Tickets are available at Events | Landau Eugene Murphy Jr (landaumurphyjr.com) The Sinatra and Soul singing sensation will entertain Greenbrier audiences with the timeless classics from the Great American Songbook, including his signature take on Come Fly With Me, The Way You Look Tonight, Unforgettable, Try A Little Tenderness, and many more. Landau’s shows will be a salute to both the Sounds of Sinatra and the Magic of Motown.

“I am really looking forward to my winter residency at The Greenbrier; the audience back home in West Virginia is always so warm and welcoming,” said Landau. “I am excited about partnering with the legendary Greenbrier on these performances with my Little Big Band, and together we will create some fun memories”, continued Murphy. Landau had a busy 2021 with sold-out shows in Hollywood, Atlantic City an Las Vegas, plus his annual Home For The Holidays Christmas tour and annual Landau Kid’s Joy Toy Drive. He became the face of Adult Education across the country on a billboard and retail campaign with Kroger and CVS, following his long-delayed return to school. Landau earned his high school equivalency diploma and subsequently the face of the “It’s Never Too Late To Graduate” campaign spearheaded by West Virginia Adult Education.

Landau also released his fourth album ‘Landau: Live in Las Vegas’ with the Cellar Music Group. The tracks were recorded at the Vegas strip’s legendary Caesars Palace Casino and Resort and include several new and never-before-recorded songs. The album is filled with Landau’s take on the Great American Songbook and classic R&B, all backed by this long-time band, with guest background vocals by former Temptations and Four Tops lead singer Theo Peoples. LANDAU: LIVE IN VEGAS was produced by Ritch Collins, who also helmed Landau’s “Christmas Made For Two” holiday collection and was mastered by Jeff Bosley from NPR’s ‘Mountain Stage.’ Landau has performed several prestigious prior events at the Greenbrier Resort, including at the inauguration of Greenbrier owner and West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, but has never hosted a residency with tickets made available to the general public. His dozens of sold-out performances around the world since winning America’s Got Talent a decade ago include tour stops from Shanghai to San Francisco, New York City to Las Vegas, and across Europe singing for U.S. troops stationed there. Landau has shared the stage with the Boston Pops, George Benson, Patti Labelle, Christopher Cross, The Commodores, the Temptations, and many more. Located amid the breathtaking mountains of West Virginia, The Greenbrier is a National Historic Landmark and world-class resort that has been welcoming guests from around the world since 1778. The natural mineral springs that drew the first guests over 235 years ago continue to lure visitors to the 11,000 acre luxury retreat today. With a guest list that includes 28 of our country’s 45 Presidents, America’s Resort has long been a favorite destination of royalty, celebrities, and business leaders. Today, The Greenbrier invites a new generation to come out and play. For more information on Landau, please visit him online at www.landaumurphyjr.com.