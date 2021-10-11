Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. to perform for his hometown food bank this Saturday October 16th in Logan WV courtesy of Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College

Logan, WV – (WWNR) One of West Virginia’s favorite sons Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. (the season six winner of NBC TV’s “America’s Got Talent” and former West Virginian of the Year) will be returning this Saturday October 16th to his hometown of Logan WV for a special show.

Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College will be hosting a free concert starring Landau and his Little Big Band on campus at their Savas Kostas Performing-Arts Center at 7pm this Saturday.



The special free event will be part of the celebration the community college’s 50th anniversary, along with the 10th Anniversary of Landau’s win on America’s Got Talent. Tickets are free to Landau fans who donate non-perishable items for the local food bank in Logan County, with a limit of two tickets per donation.

SWVCTC students and other Landau fans can drop off their donations during regular campus hours this week at the school’s front desk to receive their tickets. A limited number of general admission seats are available, so fans are encouraged to drop off their food donations prior to Saturday.

Any remaining seats will be released in exchange for food donations Saturday prior to the show on a first come, first serve basis.

October is a big month for Landau; October 1 he released his fourth album Landau Live in Las Vegas, recorded at the legendary Caesars Palace Casino and Resort on the Vegas strip. The Sinatra and Soul singing sensation just returned from a week of sold out shows in Las Vegas, Hollywood and by headlining the final concert of the 2021 Live On The Levee season in Charleston.

Upcoming performances will take him to Texas, New York City, Atlantic City and on a string of Christmas concerts and promotional appearances for his new album as well as a winter residency at the legendary Greenbrier Resort.