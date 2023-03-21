LANDAU EUGENE MURPHY JR. WINS TOP MALE VOCALIST AT 2023 APPALACHIAN ARTISTS AND ENTERTAINMENT AWARDS (APPYS)

Prestonsberg, KY – Landau Eugene Murphy Jr, the Soul and Sinatra singing season six winner of NBC TV’s “America’s Got Talent” has added another trophy to his shelf.

Landau received the award for “Top Male Vocalist” during the third annual Appalachian Arts & Entertainment Awards on Saturday evening, recognizing and celebrating art, artisans, educators, and more. The awards ceremony was held at the Mountain Arts Center (MAC) in Prestonsburg, KY.

Landau accepted the award in person, accompanied by his son Logan Eli, thanking God as well as members of Team Landau including his longtime manager Burke Allen, who were in attendance Saturday.

“Arts and culture and music and all that is so entrenched in everybody in Appalachia. So, now we have the time to show that off and we really want to showcase that,” said MAC Executive Director Joe Campbell.

“To have a show like this really showcases everyone and their talent, how smart they are, how forward-thinking everyone is in this region, and if people don’t know, they’ll know it by the end of today,” said Appys Co-Host and WYMT television anchor Lacey Roberts. “This is huge, and I feel like this should be more widespread than it is, but we’re working on it, it’s only the third year, but it’s going to get bigger and better each and every year.”

Murphy is a past recipient of the Reality Television Personality of the Year award, was nominated as Best New Artist at the NAAACP Image Awards, received the United States Jaycees Ten Outstanding Young Men in America award, the Spirit Award from the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame and was named West Virginian of the Year by the Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Landau has recorded four albums, a live-in-concert DVD, and has performed hundreds of sold-out concerts across four continents. He maintains a home base in West Virginia.