Lara Trump: Democratic mayors ‘have not protected their citizens’

Trump campaign senior adviser Lara Trump praised the city of Kenosha, Wis., for allowing the National Guard to come in and help stop violence that swept over the city in the wake of Jacob Blake’s shooting by police officers.

While violence has persisted during protests in other cities like Portland, Ore., the president’s daughter-in-law said that Kenosha should serve as an example.

“That should be the model that I think all these mayors, all the Democrat mayors that are playing politics instead of looking out for the safety of their citizens, should look to this and say hey, the president has offered all of us this opportunity and they should take it,” Trump said.

Trump said that unfortunately there are a number of cities that have not taken the same approach and have suffered. She placed the blame squarely on Democrats in charge.

“You’ve seen sadly that throughout this country in Democrat-run cities, the people that are in charge—the mayors of these cities—have let their citizens down,” she said. “They have not upheld the laws, they have not protected the citizens, they have not protected small businesses.”

In Portland, Mayor Ted Wheeler openly rejected help from the National Guard, even posting an open letter online expressing his refusal, despite more than 90 straight days of protests which have often featured violence. Hours after Wheeler’s letter, a man who appeared to be a Trump supporter was killed during a clash between a conservative group and Black Lives Matter protesters.

Host Chris Wallace asked Trump if she believes that the violence and unrest plays into the Trump campaign’s hands. She rejected the notion that the violence was good in any way, but did claim that it was bad for Joe Biden.

“Well that is never something that any of us would want to see happen. Absolutely not,” she said. “I think unfortunately it’s really bad for Joe Biden and the Biden campaign because Chris you might remember that it took him about three months to finally come out and condemn this violence and say that people should stop doing it. The president from Day One has been saying this.”

Speaking about Jacob Blake, who suffered seven gunshots to the back from a police officer, Trump said that the president has reached out to his family, but she was unsure whether they had made contact. President Trump is scheduled to be in Kenosha on Tuesday, and Lara Trump said the president would be “more than happy” to meet with them.