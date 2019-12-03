30.3 F
Beckley
Tuesday, December 3, 2019 4:06am

Lara Trump rips Bloomberg News’ ‘blatant’ media bias

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Trump 2020 campaign senior adviser Lara Trump doubled down on the campaign’s decision to ban Bloomberg News after the organization, owned by the billionaire Democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg, said it would not investigate their owner or any of his Democratic rivals but would continue to cover Trump in the usual way.

“Calling themselves news media at this point, I think is a little bit ridiculous when you are saying that you’re going to investigate the president and do investigative journalism dives into what the president is doing,” Trump said on “Fox News @ Night with Shannon Bream.” “But you’re not going to do the same thing for Democrat presidential candidates.”

EX-BLOOMBERG NEWS EDITOR SLAMS OUTLET’S POLICY NOT TO INVESTIGATE MIKE BLOOMBERG, OTHER DEM CANDIDATES

President Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign announced Monday that they will no longer issue credentials to Bloomberg News because of its decision.

The president’s daughter-in-law ripped the outlet, accusing them of “media bias.”

“Listen, as the Trump campaign, we are used to media bias where you just aren’t used to people putting it so out front and being so blatant about it,” Trump said. “So that’s why at the Trump campaign. We said until they rescind this decision, which we think is completely absurd, they are not invited to any Trump campaign events and in turn any RNC events either.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump used Bloomberg News’ decision as an example of why Americans distrust the media.

“There is a reason that the trustworthiness of the news is at an all-time low. And it’s because of things like this,” Trump said. “I would love for us to get back to a place in this country where we have real journalists, where we have real news reporting.”



Source link

Recent Articles

North Korea warns US will choose its ‘Christmas gift’ if Trump fails to meet looming nuclear deadline

News WWNR -
0
The North Korean foreign ministry said on Tuesday that Washington would decide what “Christmas gift” it would receive if the United States fails...
Read more

Lara Trump rips Bloomberg News’ ‘blatant’ media bias

News WWNR -
0
Trump 2020 campaign senior adviser Lara Trump doubled down on the campaign's decision to ban Bloomberg News after the organization, owned by the billionaire...
Read more

U.S. Supreme Court justices debate whether to dismiss major gun case

News WWNR -
0
The U.S. Supreme Court's consideration of a major gun rights case could end in a misfire, with the justices on Monday debating whether...
Read more

Cubs don’t offer Addison Russell contract after two years of controversy

News WWNR -
0
CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs tendered contracts for the 2020 season to six arbitration-eligible players but non-tendered infielder Addison Russell on Monday.Russell, 25,...
Read more

Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Roberts speaks out, asks UK public to ‘stand up beside’ her

News WWNR -
0
Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claims she was trafficked by convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and forced to have sex with Prince Andrew on three occasions nearly 20 years ago, has...
Read more

Related Stories

News

North Korea warns US will choose its ‘Christmas gift’ if Trump fails to meet looming nuclear deadline

WWNR -
0
The North Korean foreign ministry said on Tuesday that Washington would decide what “Christmas gift” it would receive if the United States fails...
Read more
News

U.S. Supreme Court justices debate whether to dismiss major gun case

WWNR -
0
The U.S. Supreme Court's consideration of a major gun rights case could end in a misfire, with the justices on Monday debating whether...
Read more
News

Cubs don’t offer Addison Russell contract after two years of controversy

WWNR -
0
CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs tendered contracts for the 2020 season to six arbitration-eligible players but non-tendered infielder Addison Russell on Monday.Russell, 25,...
Read more
News

Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Roberts speaks out, asks UK public to ‘stand up beside’ her

WWNR -
0
Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claims she was trafficked by convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and forced to have sex with Prince Andrew on three occasions nearly 20 years ago, has...
Read more
News

U.S. Senators Want Turkey Sanctioned Over Russia Missile System

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham and Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen called on the Trump administration on Monday to impose...
Read more
News

U.S. Senate set to confirm former Ford lobbyist as next energy secretary

WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Energy Dan Brouillette (L) attends a meeting of the "Energy and Climate Partnership of...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap