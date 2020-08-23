Lara Trump slams DNC’s ‘sad, dark, depressing depiction of America,’ previews RNC

Last week’s Democratic Convention was a “sad, dark, depressing depiction of America,” Trump 2020 Campaign senior adviser Lara Trump said Saturday night.

“If you didn’t want to live in the Democrats’ America before the convention, Jeanine, you certainly don’t want to live in it after seeing the convention,” Trump told host Jeanine Pirro during an appearance on Fox News’ “Justice with Judge Jeanine.”

“There was really no talk as to how they would make this country better, any policy plans that they had. It was basically just ‘dump on Donald Trump.”

Democrats’ other focus, on highlighting party presidential nominee Joe Biden’s “decency,” was the wrong move, Trump added.

“Unfortunately, that is not what this country needs, just a good and decent man. There are a lot of those out there,” Trump said. “We need somebody to get the job done — and that is Donald Trump.”

Complete ‘180’

The president’s daughter-in-law, who is married to Eric Trump, also previewed the Republican Convention, which begins Monday, saying it would be a “180” from what Democrats presented.

“It will be very different from the Democrats, where you saw them drag out, of course, the Hollywood celebrities like they like to do,” Trump said. “And, you know, a bunch of politicians that … we all thought were gone away and then we wouldn’t have to hear from again. But they dragged them all out.”

“Ours will be a convention of and for the American people. So you’ll hear stories from people this coming week, many of whom did not vote for Donald Trump in 2016, who are now voting for him because they have felt the positive impact of Donald Trump as our president,” Trump said. “We’ll have people who have lived through socialism and are going to warn against the Democrats, because, as we well know, this is the most far-left, radical, socialist ticket in the history of American politics with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris now.”

Republicans will also emphasize hope and positivity, she said.

“So it’ll be a very clear vision of a positive, patriotic America that we can be proud of. And that’s what we always want,” Trump said. “At the end, you want to have hope and inspiration.”