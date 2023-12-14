Larry Pack appointed as Acting Secretary of Revenue

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice today announced that he has appointed Larry Pack as Acting Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Revenue. He fills the position following the resignation of Dave Hardy, who was appointed by Gov. Justice as a judge for the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Court serving Kanawha County.



“Larry is a proven leader with a deep understanding of our state’s finances and a commitment to fiscal responsibility,” Gov. Justice said. “His business acumen and knowledge of the tax code will be invaluable in leading the Department of Revenue and I am confident that he will work tirelessly to ensure that West Virginia remains on the pathway to prosperity.”



“I am honored to be appointed Acting Secretary of Revenue and I am excited to get to work on behalf of the people of West Virginia,” Secretary Pack said. “I believe that the Department of Revenue plays a vital role in making West Virginia a more prosperous state, and I am committed to working with Gov. Justice and the Legislature to achieve that goal.”



Pack was first elected to the House of Delegates representing District 35 in 2020. He then resigned to become a Senior Advisor to the Governor in 2022.



Larry is a lifelong West Virginian, was born and raised in the Kanawha Valley and has spent a lifetime creating jobs and opportunities for West Virginians. He is passionate about job creation, economic growth, and health care across the Mountain State. He recently sold Stonerise, a network of 17 transitional and skilled nursing care centers, therapy, home health, and hospice care providers across West Virginia and southeast Ohio. Prior to Stonerise, Larry owned and operated six other health care centers throughout West Virginia. He co-founded the accounting firm Pack Lambert & Burdette, which later merged with Suttle and Stalnaker, where he provided tax, accounting, and consulting services to various entities.



Larry lives in Charleston with his wife, Lisa. They have been blessed with six children and three grandchildren. He is an active member of Bible Center Church. In addition, he is a prolific reader who loves to hike outdoors and travel.



The West Virginia Department of Revenue consists of the following departments and agencies under the leadership of the Secretary: Alcohol Beverage Control Administration, West Virginia Division of Financial Institutions, West Virginia State Budget Office, West Virginia Lottery Commission, Municipal Bond Commission, West Virginia Office of Tax Appeals, West Virginia Racing Commission, West Virginia State Tax Department, West Virginia Insurance Commissioner’s Office, and the State Athletic Commission.