Larry Pack to join Gov. Justice’s Administration as Senior Advisor

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice today announced that Larry Pack will be joining his administration as Senior Advisor.



“Larry is a dear friend and trusted advisor to me on a range of issues,” Gov. Justice said. “He will bring a wealth of wisdom to my administration from his decades of private sector experience. This position is perfect for Larry because he truly loves this state and wants to give back in public service differently than he has before.”



“I am excited to start in this role, supporting Governor Justice as he continues to build on an unprecedented era of success and prosperity in West Virginia,” Larry Pack said. “Gov. Justice will go down in history as the greatest governor West Virginia has ever had, and I want to be a part of making the remaining two years in his term stand out as two of the best.



“I appreciate Speaker Hanshaw and my colleagues in the House of Delegates for their friendship and our service together,” Pack added. “I am thankful to the voters of House District 35, who gave me the honor of representing them in the House of Delegates. I will always work to make West Virginia shine in this new role and beyond.”



Pack will resign from the West Virginia House of Delegates. He was first elected to the House of Delegates representing District 35 in 2020. He will also file the appropriate paperwork with the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office to withdraw his candidacy for House District 56.



Larry Pack, a lifelong West Virginian, was born and raised in the Kanawha Valley and has spent a lifetime creating jobs and opportunities for West Virginians. He is passionate about job creation, economic growth, and health care across the Mountain State. He recently sold Stonerise, a network of 17 transitional and skilled nursing care centers, therapy, home health, and hospice care providers across West Virginia and southeast Ohio. Prior to Stonerise, Larry owned and operated six other health care centers throughout West Virginia. He co-founded the accounting firm Pack Lambert & Burdette, which later merged with Suttle and Stalnaker, where he provided tax, accounting, and consulting services to various entities.



Larry lives in Charleston with his wife, Lisa. They have been blessed with six children and two grandchildren. He is an active member of Bible Center Church. In addition, he is a prolific reader who loves to hike outdoors and travel.