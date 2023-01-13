Last Week for West Virginians to Enroll in ACA Marketplace

The deadline to enroll is January 15 th

Charleston, WV – The deadline to enroll in Marketplace health insurance coverage for 2023 is January

15th.

Recently, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) released a record amount of grant

funding to organizations that provide free help to consumers needing help enrolling in health coverage. In

West Virginia, First Choice Services was awarded $1,050,000 to continue and expand its WV Navigator

program. The program provides free assistance to people finding and selecting healthcare options through

the Marketplace, Medicaid, and CHIP.

So far, during the 10th Marketplace Open Enrollment, West Virginia is seeing a considerable increase in

enrollment this year, with 22.7% more people enrolling than last year. Jeremy Smith, WV Navigator

Director, says that the increased funding has helped the program expand and get the word out about the

Marketplace. “The historic increase in funding for our program last year, and then again this year, has

helped our program increase our enrollments by over 47% from last year,” Smith says. “Our Navigators

have been working hard to help get the word out to people about the benefits of the Marketplace, and we

are excited to see how the rest of Open Enrollment goes!”

Even with the increase in enrollment numbers this year, many West Virginians lack health insurance. WV

Navigator is encouraging anyone who does not have health insurance to check into the Marketplace.

“Most people will qualify for substantially lower costs this year if they get their insurance on the

Marketplace,” said Jeremy Smith. “We are urging people to look at the new plans and prices released this

year. In many cases, the plans are more affordable than we have ever seen. Even if you have looked into

insurance on the Marketplace in past years and were not very happy, you should look into it again this

year.” Smith says getting help signing up is essential, as many people are overwhelmed by the options or

may not realize how to shop for affordable health coverage.

Consumers returning to the Health Insurance Marketplace this year can expect to see some critical

updates and expansions. New rules will expand eligibility to those previously blocked from getting the

coverage because they had an offer of insurance through an employer. This fix to the “Family Glitch” will

expand eligibility to thousands of families. Additionally, the signing of the Inflation Reduction Act

secured enhanced subsidies and locked in lower prices for Marketplace plans for three more years. It also

ensured that higher-income earners could continue to enroll in subsidized coverage.

It is important that West Virginians pay attention to Open Enrollment deadlines. The last day to enroll in

2023 is January 15th unless you qualify for a Special Enrollment Period. To help as many people meet

this deadline as possible, WV Navigator will be available by phone all week and on Saturday, January

14th, from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm. WV Navigator will also be available by phone on Sunday, January 15th,

from 8:00 am to 12:00 am. Free assistance from the WV Navigator program is available by calling 304-

356-5834 or visiting www.ACANavigator.com .