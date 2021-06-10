Latest Shade Tree Car Show Benefits Local Animal Rescue Organization.

BECKLEY, WV-(WWNR) The Shade Tree Car Club is going to the dogs this weekend.

On Saturday, June 12th, Shade Tree will be hosting a car show at Sheets Jeep Chrysler Dodge Ram’s Cranberry location, beginning at 11am.

They will be collecting donations for the Soaring Hope Animal Rescue Partners, a foster based animal rescue in southern West Virginia. SHARP works with surrounding rescues to place unwanted pets into loving homes.

Registration for Saturday’s car show is $15.00. Shade Tree is also asking for donations of necessary shelter items like puppy pads, bleach, paper towels, cleaners, etc. There will also be a raffle to raise funds to help SHARP pay for vet costs for animals in need of care.

Representatives of SHARP will also be on hand with information on how you can adopt or foster one of their animals. For more information about SHARP, visit www.facebook.com/SoaringHopeAnimalRescuePartners. To find out more about the Shade Tree Car Club and their upcoming events, visit www.facebook.com/shadetree.carclub.1.