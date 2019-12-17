Laura Ingraham compares Democrats impeachment push to Titanic

Laura Ingraham compared the Democrats impeachment push to the Titanic, saying that in the end the impeachment won’t work out for Democrats.

“For a while, Democrats thought it was smooth sailing. Everything was going along just fine. They had a whistle blower alleging wrongdoing on the part of the president more than a year out before an election, potential abuse of office,” Ingraham said on “The Ingraham Angle” Monday. “[Adam] Schiff and [Nancy] Pelosi thought it would help them cruise to a win next year.”

The host then said that the Democrats case for impeachment began to fall apart after President Trump released the transcript to his phone call with Ukraine President Volodyrmir Zelensky, causing uncertainty among the American people.

Ingraham mentioned reports of some Democrats voting against impeachment and Pelosi’s mixed message on the topic.

“Reports are circulating that it could be a dozen or more Democrats lining up to vote against impeachment,” Ingraham said. “But Nancy says not to worry because she’s not whipping up the vote.”

“It’s such a momentous abuse of power but Nancy Pelosi isn’t going to encourage her members to stand on principle for the sake of the Constitution,” Ingraham said, confused by Pelosi’s mixed message.

Ingraham warned what was at stake with impeachment.

“Just as with the crew of the Titanic, though, the impeachment cheerleaders were clueless until it was too late,” Ingraham warned. “Precious few seem to understand what’s at stake. They think telling everyone we care, we really care is gonna save their seat and their party.”