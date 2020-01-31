34.6 F
Beckley
Friday, January 31, 2020 1:47am

Laura Ingraham predicts Democrats will label Trump acquittal as ‘illegitimate’: ‘It’s so predictable — and don’t buy it for a second’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Laura Ingraham tore into the Democrats Thursday, criticizing them for their tactics as they begin to accept that President Trump will likely be acquitted in the Senate impeachment trial.

“They never considered him a legitimate president. They couldn’t allow themselves to,” Ingraham said on “The Ingraham Angle.” “Well, after all, if a man with zero political experience could take down the Clintons, the Obamas, the Bushes, the entire media establishment in a legitimate election, well, what would that have said about the Democratic brand?”

IMPEACHMENT ENDGAME: GOP SENATORS EYE SWIFT CONCLUSION TO TRIAL, SAY ‘IT’S TIME TO VOTE’

Ingraham went after Democrats for discounting the impeachment proceedings, calling them unfair and claiming the president would “never” be acquitted.

“So the Democrat position, just so you understand, is that any acquittal in a trial where they didn’t get their way is illegitimate. It’s a classic ‘heads-I-win, tails-you-lose’ scenario. It’s so predictable — and don’t buy for a second,” Ingraham said. “The argument that this is all about witnesses or documents — it’s not. This is about power. If two or three or ten witnesses were followed by an acquittal of Trump, you’d still hear Nancy [Pelosi] and Kamala [Harris] challenging the outcome. This is how the Democrats always play the game.”

“The Democrat position … is that any acquittal in a trial where they didn’t get their way is illegitimate. It’s a classic ‘heads-I-win, tails-you-lose’ scenario. It’s so predictable — and don’t buy for a second.”

— Laura Ingraham

The host also blasted House impeachment managers Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., for their roles in the proceedings.

“If anything is illegitimate, it’s what Adam Schiff, Nadler and the whole crew did in the House of Representatives, courtesy of a whistleblower no one can question and an IG whose transcript no one can read,” Ingraham said.

Ingraham gave viewers a preview of the future.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Well, anyone and everyone knows how this movie ends. The president will not be removed from office and the Democrats will continue wasting precious time and our money attempting to entrap him or just smear him until the election,” Ingraham said. “In calling Trump and his forthcoming acquittal illegitimate, the Democrats are kettles calling the pots black. With each crazy utterance, they degrade their diminished credibility and expose their own abuse of power.”



Source link

Recent Articles

Laura Ingraham predicts Democrats will label Trump acquittal as ‘illegitimate’: ‘It’s so predictable — and don’t buy it for a second’

News WWNR -
0
Laura Ingraham tore into the Democrats Thursday, criticizing them for their tactics as they begin to accept that President Trump will likely be acquitted...
Read more

Wizards’ Bradley Beal upset at All-Star Game omission

News WWNR -
0
Bradley Beal isn't an NBA All-Star, and he isn't happy about it.One of the notable players not selected as a reserve Thursday, the...
Read more

Alan Dershowitz says Democratic senators were ‘impressed’ by his constitutional case for Trump

News WWNR -
0
Alan Dershowitz, one of President Trump's defense lawyers in his Senate impeachment trial, accused the media of misrepresenting his argument that a president can’t be impeached for...
Read more

Mark Steyn: Trump should have represented himself at impeachment trial and ‘turned it into a real circus’

News WWNR -
0
Author and columnist Mark Steyn said Thursday that President Trump should have attended his Senate impeachment trial, generating some excitement at what have been...
Read more

Jesse Watters: Bernie Sanders should be furious with Nancy Pelosi

News WWNR -
0
Ahead of next week's Iowa caucuses -- and President Trump's Thursday night rally in Des Moines -- Jesse Watters said Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., should...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Wizards’ Bradley Beal upset at All-Star Game omission

WWNR -
0
Bradley Beal isn't an NBA All-Star, and he isn't happy about it.One of the notable players not selected as a reserve Thursday, the...
Read more
News

Alan Dershowitz says Democratic senators were ‘impressed’ by his constitutional case for Trump

WWNR -
0
Alan Dershowitz, one of President Trump's defense lawyers in his Senate impeachment trial, accused the media of misrepresenting his argument that a president can’t be impeached for...
Read more
News

Mark Steyn: Trump should have represented himself at impeachment trial and ‘turned it into a real circus’

WWNR -
0
Author and columnist Mark Steyn said Thursday that President Trump should have attended his Senate impeachment trial, generating some excitement at what have been...
Read more
News

Jesse Watters: Bernie Sanders should be furious with Nancy Pelosi

WWNR -
0
Ahead of next week's Iowa caucuses -- and President Trump's Thursday night rally in Des Moines -- Jesse Watters said Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., should...
Read more
News

Harvard law professors Dershowitz, Tribe square off over Trump impeachment defense

WWNR -
0
Renowned Harvard law professors Alan Dershowitz and Laurence Tribe traded jabs this week as the former defended President Trump from Democratic attempts to...
Read more
News

U.S. House passes measures seeking to pull war powers back from Trump

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives passed two pieces of legislation on Thursday seeking to rein in President Donald Trump’s ability...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap