Laura Ingraham rips Senate impeachment trial’s losers: ‘Trump has beaten them at their own game’

Laura Ingraham called out some major players Friday for their actions related to the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump.

The host of Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” spoke specifically of Democratic lawmakers Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and Adam Schiff, as well as Republican Sen. Mitt Romney and former national security adviser John Bolton.

“All of them, when you think about it, in their own way, are very angry people,” Ingraham said. “They cling reflexively to an ideology that most people just don’t relate to anymore.”

— Laura Ingraham

DEMS WORK TO DRAW OUT IMPEACHMENT FINALE, POTENTIALLY PUSHING FINAL VOTE INTO NEXT WEEK

Ingraham called Romney “bitter” about his failure to win the presidency after he captured the Republican nomination nearly eight years ago.

“2012 is over, Mitt,” Ingraham said. “Don’t punish Trump or the rest of us for your own weakness as a candidate.”

Ingraham then took aim at the Democrats.

“Trump today triumphed over the unfair, unjust and politically motivated witch-hunt but the Democrats cannot accept defeat,” Ingraham said. “As we’ve told you time and again, when they lose, they call everything that happened before illegitimate.”

“Trump today triumphed over the unfair, unjust and politically motivated witch-hunt but the Democrats cannot accept defeat.”

— Laura Ingraham

Ingraham put forth that Democrats were trying to extend the impeachment proceedings because they’ve been unable to get the results they’ve been seeking.

“Sure, the gang are deeply bitter, selfish and self-aggrandizing people,” Ingraham said. “They’re bitter once again because Trump has beaten them at their own game.”

The host also went after Schumer for suggesting that Trump would cheat to win the 2020 election.

“If this president is interfering in the elections, elections may not have a fair result. Very few people doubt that he would do it again and again and again,” Schumer said. “He’s already tried several times.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“No, Chuck, it’s you and Schiff and the entire Democrat gang who are putting your fingers on the scale for the Democrat establishment,” Ingraham countered. “But the American people see right through you.”



