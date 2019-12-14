39.1 F
Laura Ingraham: Trump policy wins, UK election show voters are ‘fed up with elites and so-called experts’

By WWNR
Laura Ingraham touted President Trump’s recent policy victories during Friday’s “The Ingraham Angle,” saying that although House Democrats have passed two articles of impeachment, the president was still winning.

“The weeks of investigations and hearings that followed were just embarrassing for the left,” Ingraham said. “They produced zero evidence of an impeachable offense. No crime, and only turned public opinion gradually against removing President Trump from office, including those key battleground states.”

“The weeks of investigations and hearings that followed were just embarrassing for the left. They [have] … only turned public opinion gradually against removing President Trump from office.”

— Laura Ingraham

Ingraham gave Trump credit for the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), and the pending China trade agreement, mocking TV pundits for continuing to doubt Trump.

USMCA would replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which took effect in 1994 under former President Bill Clinton. Trump has been an outspoken advocate of the new pact and has publicly pushed for House Democrats to hold a final vote.

Separately, the U.S. and China have agreed to the terms of a phase one trade deal, though details are still being finalized, a source told FOX Business.

Ingraham also discussed this week’s election in Britain, saying the Conservative Party’s victory there — all but assuring the country’s withdrawal from the European Union — signaled that voters are sick of the “elites.”

“We saw the people were fed up with the elites and the so-called experts running free countries into the ground,” Ingraham said. “People in the U.S. and Europe are still fed up after years of globalist obstruction. The movement sweeping Europe is not dying — and Trump’s a huge part of this. It shows that the people aren’t going to be silenced.”

“The movement sweeping Europe is not dying — and Trump’s a huge part of this. It shows that the people aren’t going to be silenced.”

— Laura Ingraham

“In the midst of this fraudulent impeachment struggle, a Trump 2020 victory is actually now closer than ever before,” Ingraham said.

Fox News' Nick Gives contributed to this report.



