LAW ENFORCEMENT STEPPING UP WORK ZONE SPEEDING ENFORCEMENT STATEWIDE

Charleston, WV- (WWNR) Gov. Justice took time out of his remarks on COVID-19 Thursday to discuss a fatal accident last week that occurred in a work zone on I-81, just outside of Martinsburg.



Investigators say they believe speed was a contributing factor to the accident.



“This is just a terrible tragedy,” Gov. Justice said. “Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon said it was one of the worst accidents he has seen in his career. The cleanup and ensuing investigation resulted in the closure of two lanes of I-81 for seven hours.



“All of this is unacceptable,” Gov. Justice continued.



The Governor went on to announce that, after meeting with Senate President Craig Blair earlier in the week to discuss the incident, he has directed the West Virginia State Police to immediately begin additional enforcement of the 55 miles per hour speed limit in this work zone and all work zones across the state.