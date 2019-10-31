65.1 F
Lawmakers clash over Ukraine witness hearings as Trump tells GOP reps to ‘close it out’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics




This week’s spree of closed-door interviews with witnesses as part of the Trump impeachment probe has fueled a political war over House Democrats’ handling of the process, with Republicans accusing their counterparts of tipping the scale during these sess



Recent Articles

Lawmakers clash over Ukraine witness hearings as Trump tells GOP reps to ‘close it out’

News WWNR -
0
This week's spree of closed-door interviews with witnesses as part of the Trump impeachment probe has fueled a political war over House Democrats' handling of the...
Read more

U.S. House tees up first Trump impeachment vote

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers are scheduled on Thursday to cast their first vote in the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump as...
Read more

Graham blasts new House impeachment process

News WWNR -
0
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Wednesday blasted the newly unveiled House impeachment procedures, arguing they still fall short of giving President Trump due process....
Read more

Barack Obama too ‘establishment’ for Sharpton-AOC Democrats, Larry Elder says

News WWNR -
0
Former President Barack Obama's comments this week on America's "woke" culture could lead him to be considered "establishment" by the progressive wing of the...
Read more

Chile backs out of hosting APEC summit amid protest

News WWNR -
0
Chile will no longer host the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit next month amid widespread unrest in the country, President Sebastián Piñera...
Read more

