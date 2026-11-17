Parent challenges Raleigh County Board of Education’s closure vote, citing alleged deficiencies in required impact statement.

BECKLEY, W.Va. — A Raleigh County parent has filed a lawsuit seeking to stop the planned closure of Cranberry-Prosperity Elementary School, challenging the procedures used by the Raleigh County Board of Education before voting to close the school.

Rhonda Garcia, whose child attends Cranberry-Prosperity Elementary, filed the lawsuit Monday in Raleigh County Circuit Court.

The lawsuit asks Circuit Judge Michael Froble to overturn the school board’s Nov. 10 decision to close the school at the end of the 2026-2027 academic year.

Garcia is represented by Beckley attorney Stephen New.

Lawsuit challenges impact statement

The lawsuit alleges that an impact statement prepared by Raleigh County Schools Superintendent Serena Starcher failed to meet requirements established under state law.

School districts are required to prepare impact statements when considering school closures or consolidations.

Garcia argues that the statement used to support the closure contained several deficiencies, including:

The absence of an updated facility impact statement less than five years old.

A certification that the school provides a barrier-free environment, which Garcia alleges is inaccurate.

Internal inconsistencies within the impact statement.

According to the lawsuit, those alleged deficiencies mean the school board did not satisfy the legal requirements necessary to conduct its Nov. 10 meeting and approve the closure.

Garcia is asking the court to set aside the board’s vote, require a new impact statement and order the district to repeat the public hearings conducted before the decision.

The lawsuit also seeks to prevent the district from taking further steps toward closing Cranberry-Prosperity until those requirements are satisfied.

School board approved two closures

The Raleigh County Board of Education voted 4-1 on Nov. 10 to close Cranberry-Prosperity Elementary School.

Under the approved plan, students would be reassigned to Bradley, Maxwell Hill and Stanaford elementary schools beginning with the 2027-2028 academic year.

During the same meeting, the board voted 4-1 to close Mabscott Elementary School.

Students attending Mabscott would be reassigned to Crescent and Hollywood elementary schools.

The lawsuit specifically challenges the Cranberry-Prosperity closure.

State Board of Education to review closure

Although the Raleigh County school board has approved the closures, the West Virginia Board of Education has final approval authority.

The state board is expected to consider the Cranberry-Prosperity closure during its Dec. 9 meeting.

The lawsuit names the Raleigh County Board of Education, Superintendent Serena Starcher, the West Virginia Board of Education and State Superintendent Michele Blatt as defendants.

As of the original report, none of the defendants had commented on the lawsuit.

Garcia and her attorney were also unavailable for comment.

The lawsuit remains pending, and no court ruling on the allegations was reported.

The case adds a legal challenge to the ongoing debate over school closures and student reassignment in Raleigh County.