Lawyers for Harry Dunn family say documents expose ‘scandalous’ UK Foreign Office cover-up

The family of the British teenager who was killed when his motorcycle collided with a car driven by the wife of an American diplomat is set to receive documents they believe will expose a “cover up” by the British Foreign office.

Harry Dunn, 19, died in August last year after he was struck by a vehicle going the wrong way on the road. The vehicle’s driver, Anne Sacoolas, is the wife of a U.S. diplomat stationed in the U.K. near RAF Croughton.

At the time of the crash, Sacoolas admitted to driving on the wrong side of the road. She was allowed to leave the country shortly thereafter, citing diplomatic immunity – triggering a saga that at one point involved President Trump.

The U.S. has refused to extradite Sacoolas despite UK requests to do so. On Thursday, Dunn’s family further learned that U.S. authorities have rejected their appeal to Trump to reconsider.

In the latest development in the ongoing saga, the family is set to receive the documents next week. However, initial disclosure has revealed documents indicating that the Foreign Office may have moved quickly to avoid “very unpalatable headlines.”

The documents include a note written by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab’s personal secretary three days after the crash, according to the Independent.

Other documents include a text message from a senior diplomat at the Foreign Office to their U.S. Embassy counterpart, indicating they felt “able” to put Sacoolas on the next flight home.

Radd Seiger, the attorney representing the Dunn family, on Friday accused Raab and his office of a “cover up” and claimed the foreign office was in breach of a court order by failing to hand over the documents for their judicial review claim, according to the Guardian.

“Harry’s parents continue to suffer extreme emotional and psychological hardship. Time is therefore of the essence,” Seiger said. “Every passing hour, let alone day, increases the danger for them and I have made that clear to Mr. Raab consistently throughout… He has hired four top barristers to run the case for him and there are numerous lawyers in the government legal department behind him, too.”

He continued: “Between them all, all they have managed to do so far is to conspire with him to engage in a scandalous attempted cover up of the truth, when the very opposite should be happening.”

Seiger said Raab’s attitude throughout the case has been that of a “schoolyard bully, making threats to the parents of bankruptcy if they brought the case at all and attempting to harass them at every step along the way refusing to give them the information they are entitled to.”

The Foreign Office denied any impropriety on its part.

“We are responding to legal action in the judicial review in the normal way and have responded to all the court requirements in full,” the Foreign Office said in a statement to The Guardian.