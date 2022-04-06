LEADING LOCAL MANUFACTURER FELMAN PRODUCTION DONATES TO TWO AREA ORGANIZATIONS PROVIDING CRUCIAL FOOD SUPPORT AND FAMILY SERVICES TO WEST VIRGINIANS IN NEED 

(Letart, WV) Today, Felman Production, a Letart, West Virginia-based metallurgy manufacturing company led by Mordechai Korf and Uriel Laber that employs dozens of West Virginia workers, announced donations to two local organizations in Mason County that provide critical food support and family services to hundreds of West Virginia families in need across the region. Photos can be viewed here.

A $10,000 donation from Felman Production will be distributed equally among the following organizations:

Bend Area Food Pantry (Mason, WV)

Mason County Baby Pantry (Point Pleasant, WV)

“Felman Production is a strong supporter of local organizations that make our community stronger,” said Mordechai Korf and Uriel Laber of Felman Production in a joint statement. “Giving back to the Mason County community and supporting our neighbors is in our DNA. We are proud to support the Bend Area Food Pantry and Mason County Baby Pantry, whose services make a tremendous impact on hundreds of families each month. During a time of economic anxiety for so many West Virginians, we know these donations will go directly to West Virginia families who need it most.”

Today’s donations follow a long history of Felman Production supporting the Mason County community. This past December, Felman Production supported two Mason County charities providing food, clothing, and other essential services to families in need at Christmastime. And in January, Felman Production provided financial support to two local volunteer fire departments that are vital to the safety and well-being of the county.